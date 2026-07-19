CBS analysts warn Trump election claims are fueling new threats

Trump’s election claims are landing on county clerks and state directors under threat of fines or prison time, while CBS guests say the evidence is missing.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said election officials could face fines or, "depending on how far it goes, prison time," if they did not secure elections, a warning that lands on the county clerks and state election directors who recruit temporary poll workers, retain experienced staff, maintain voting systems and certify results. The threat came as CBS News contributors David Becker and Chris Krebs discussed Trump’s election rhetoric on Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan.

Becker, the executive director and founder of the Center for Election Innovation & Research, said, "hardly a week goes by where someone in this administration doesn't threaten election officials with arrest … it's become almost a running joke." He had also said earlier this year that election officials are "very concerned" about Trump’s push to "consolidate more power than the Constitution granted by seizing the mechanisms of elections." Krebs, a former CISA director and now a CBS News contributor, joined that warning with the perspective of a former federal cybersecurity chief who once oversaw election infrastructure at the national level.

Trump’s primetime speech on Thursday, July 16, focused on election security and voting machines and accused China of accessing election data. Beijing rejected the charge, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian calling it "entirely fabricated" and "groundless." FactCheck.org and CNN said the speech asserted vulnerabilities without presenting evidence that votes were manipulated or outcomes would have changed.

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The dispute matters far beyond a single speech. NBC said the administration’s actions could complicate relations with China and the prospects for a visit by Xi Jinping, while also noting that federal agencies were being used to sow doubts about the nation’s electoral system. A September 2020 CISA-FBI bulletin said much U.S. voter information is public record, an earlier warning that undercuts claims of secret access to voter data and shows how quickly old election-security fears can be revived for political use.