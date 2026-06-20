CBS lineup features Graham and Crow amid Iran deal scrutiny

Graham and Crow will share Sunday’s Face the Nation as CBS frames the hour around Trump’s Iran deal push and Congress’ demand for oversight.

CBS is set to bring Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado onto the same Sunday broadcast as Washington sharpens its focus on Iran, defense policy and energy security. The June 21 Face the Nation lineup also includes Amos Hochstein, a former White House adviser on global infrastructure and energy security, and Kevin Book, managing director of ClearView Energy Partners. The program will air at 10:30 a.m. ET on CBS and stream at 12:30 p.m. ET on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com.

The episode’s framing is unmistakable. CBS says the broadcast is tied to President Donald Trump’s claim that negotiators are headed to Pakistan for a peace deal with Iran, putting the administration’s diplomacy and the contours of any agreement at the center of the discussion. Recent reporting has shown Senate Republicans, including Graham, pressing for a role in the deal and raising questions about its terms, a sign that any final agreement is likely to face intense scrutiny on Capitol Hill.

Graham’s appearance gives that push a prominent Republican voice from the U.S. Senate, where demands for oversight have grown alongside concern that the White House could move too quickly. For lawmakers who want a say, the central issue is not just whether a deal can be struck, but whether its details will withstand scrutiny once they reach the chamber.

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Crow’s presence points to another fault line in Washington. Earlier in June, during House Armed Services Committee markup of the National Defense Authorization Act, Crow proposed an amendment that would have blocked the administration from using uniformed military lawyers as immigration judges and special U.S. attorneys. House Republicans rejected the proposal, underscoring how immigration enforcement, military readiness and executive authority continue to collide in the House.

Hochstein and Book add the energy-security dimension that often shadows Iran debates. Hochstein’s background in global infrastructure and energy security, paired with Book’s focus on oil, natural gas, refined products and coal policy, suggests CBS is treating the Iran question not only as a foreign-policy story but as one with direct implications for markets and energy supply. Face the Nation, which CBS says debuted in 1954, remains one of the longest-running news programs in television history, and this weekend’s guest list shows why it still functions as a weekly map of the national argument.