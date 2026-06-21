CBS News posts decade of Face the Nation transcripts online

CBS News has made more than a decade of Face the Nation transcripts searchable, with 2026 pages updated through June 21. The archive stretches back to 2008.

CBS News has turned Face the Nation into a searchable public record, giving viewers and fact-checkers more than a decade of Margaret Brennan’s Sunday interviews and roundtables in one place. The 2026 archive page, updated June 21, included full-episode transcript pages for Feb. 8, Feb. 15, March 1, April 12, April 19, April 26, May 24, May 31, June 7, June 14 and June 21, along with separate transcript pages for individual interviews that aired inside those broadcasts.

The year-by-year collection runs from 2008 through 2026, creating a long paper trail of how major political figures explained shifting policy fights on national television. Earlier broadcasts are available through CBS Footage Requests, extending the archive beyond the pages already posted online. For anyone comparing statements across months or years, the value is straightforward: the record makes it easier to check what officials said on Sunday morning against what they said later in the week, or in a different election cycle.

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The recent 2026 broadcasts were built around fast-moving foreign policy and national security developments. The June 21 episode focused on U.S.-Iran diplomatic talks and featured U.N. Ambassador Mike Waltz, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic Rep. Jason Crow. The June 14 broadcast centered on Qatari mediators traveling to Tehran to finalize a truce in the U.S.-Iran war, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Sen. Mark Warner and Sen. Mark Kelly joining Brennan. On June 7, the show split its attention between Congress and technology, with Reps. Ro Khanna, Jim Himes and Don Bacon appearing alongside Chris Krebs, Ben Buchanan and Rye Barcott in a panel on artificial intelligence.

Other 2026 episodes show how wide the guest list has been. The May 31 broadcast centered on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy giving an update on Russia’s war against Ukraine, with former Vice President Mike Pence also on the program. Across the year, CBS has also booked Todd Blanche, Mike Wirth of Chevron, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Leiter, former Attorney General Eric Holder, Amos Hochstein, Tom Homan, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Sen. Tom Cotton, Sen. Chris Murphy and Rep. Tony Gonzales.

Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko

The result is more than an archive. It is a searchable accountability tool that shows how elite political narratives were framed, challenged and revised on a flagship Sunday show, one transcript at a time.