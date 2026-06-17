CBS plans giant July 4 special for America’s 250th birthday

CBS will turn July 4 into a three-hour prime-time showcase, with Tony Dokoupil, Nischelle Turner and a promised record fireworks finale from the Washington Monument.

CBS is putting America’s 250th birthday on the prime-time stage, with a three-hour live special built around music, fireworks and a Washington, D.C. backdrop designed for maximum national reach. The network’s The Great American Block Party 250 will air Saturday, July 4, from 8:00 to 11:00 PM ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+ and CBS News 24/7.

Tony Dokoupil, the CBS Evening News anchor, and Entertainment Tonight co-host Nischelle Turner will host the special live from the Washington Monument, placing the network’s celebration squarely in the visual center of the capital. CBS is billing the program as a celebration of the 250th anniversary of American independence, but the production also reads as a carefully packaged piece of national branding, blending civic ceremony with the scale and polish of a corporate television event.

The performance lineup includes Zac Brown Band, Jon Batiste, Goo Goo Dolls and The War and Treaty, with CBS teasing additional artists. The show is expected to build toward what CBS calls the largest fireworks display ever, a finale meant to give the semiquincentennial the kind of spectacle usually reserved for major sporting events or New Year’s Eve broadcasts.

Photo by Dominik Gryzbon

That mix of performers, location and live broadcast format says as much about how the country’s 250th birthday will be sold to a mass audience as it does about the holiday itself. By anchoring the event at the Washington Monument and broadcasting it across linear television and streaming platforms, CBS is helping turn a national milestone into a shared media moment that can be consumed as entertainment as much as commemoration.

Warren K. Leffler via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The special also lands amid broader planning for America’s 250th anniversary in 2026, including the work of the America250 commission and other national commemorations. As those efforts unfold, the question is not simply how the country will mark its semiquincentennial, but who gets to define it. CBS is making its bid early: through familiar hosts, big-name performers and a fireworks finale sized for the widest possible audience.