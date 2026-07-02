CBS Sunday Morning previews July 5 holiday weekend features

Jane Pauley’s CBS Sunday Morning returns to its Sunday 9 a.m. ET slot, with the holiday-week edition built for broadcast, app streaming and on-demand viewing.

CBS News Sunday Morning with Jane Pauley goes back onto CBS this holiday weekend in a format that now serves three viewing habits at once: the live Sunday broadcast at 9:00 a.m. ET, the CBS News app at 11:00 a.m. ET, and full episodes on demand across CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+.

That distribution mix matters as much as the program itself. The Emmy-winning Sunday-morning franchise still anchors its audience on linear television, but CBS has also pushed the show into the slower, on-demand rhythm of streaming, where viewers can catch up after the morning window or return to individual segments later in the day.

The CBS News landing page for the program presents Sunday Morning as a long-running features hour built around videos, interviews, picture galleries, commentaries and profiles. That package is designed to travel well across platforms, with the same material able to function as a full Sunday broadcast, a clip in the video feed, or a segment in the network’s archives.

AI-generated illustration

CBS News also keeps previously aired Sunday Morning segments in its video archives, giving the show a deeper afterlife than a single morning time slot. For a broadcast brand built on familiar faces and measured storytelling, that archive offers a way to extend the shelf life of the work without changing its tone.

The holiday-week placement for July 5 fits that strategy. Saturday-night and Sunday-morning newsmagazines have long depended on older broadcast viewers, but the current distribution pattern shows the show being programmed for audiences who still tune in live and for those who now encounter it through the CBS News app or Paramount+ after the fact. The result is a legacy franchise that still looks like a Sunday staple on CBS while behaving like a digital library of short-form and full-length pieces behind it.