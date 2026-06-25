CBS’s Bicentennial Minute brought stars to early U.S. history

CBS turned the bicentennial into 912 one-minute TV lessons, with William Holden and Joseph Cotten recasting early U.S. history as nightly patriotism.

CBS turned the road to the bicentennial into a nightly one-minute history lesson, and its recent revisit shows William Holden and Joseph Cotten helping package early U.S. history for television. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett introduced the clips as part of a bicentennial retrospective, pulling a 1970s broadcast experiment back into view.

The “Bicentennial Minute” debuted on July 4, 1974, and ran nightly through December 31, 1976. CBS had originally planned to end it on July 4, 1976, but extended the series through the rest of the year, and the project ultimately reached 912 episodes, each exactly one minute long.

That schedule placed the spots inside the larger national commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. The series was sponsored first by Shell Oil Company and later by Raid beginning in July 1976, showing how a public celebration of founding myths also lived inside commercial television. Patriotic memory was not only narrated by CBS; it was underwritten, branded, and repeated on a broadcast clock.

AI-generated illustration

The roster of familiar names gave the campaign its reach. Alongside Holden and Cotten, the series featured Michael York, Gerald Ford, Garson Kanin, Laurence Luckinbill and Will Rogers Jr., folding actors, a president, and other public figures into the same televised frame. The effect was to turn revolutionary history into something delivered by recognizable voices, with the network choosing who could stand in for the nation’s past.

That choice still feels relevant as the United States moves toward another major anniversary in a far more polarized moment. CBS’s bicentennial project did not simply recall 1776; it showed how a media institution could script national identity in short, polished bursts, making patriotism feel intimate, repeatable, and ready for prime time.