CDC investigates salmonella outbreak linked to jalapeño peppers in 27 states

Health officials linked a Salmonella Javiana outbreak to fresh jalapeños after 345 illnesses in 27 states and 36 hospitalizations.

Federal health officials traced a Salmonella Javiana outbreak to fresh jalapeño peppers after 345 people in 27 states fell ill, with 36 hospitalizations and no deaths reported. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified the outbreak as a jalapeño-linked investigation and posted outbreak, timeline and locations pages as it mapped where sick people lived and when they became ill.

The peppers were linked to Mexico, including imports from Sinaloa, and to Coast Citrus Distributors in the distribution chain. Public health alerts told consumers not to eat recalled jalapeños, and the symptom list to watch for included diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Anyone who develops those symptoms after eating fresh jalapeños should seek medical care if the illness is severe or does not improve.

Investigators were working backward through the supply chain to determine where the contamination entered the system, whether during growing, packing or distribution. That traceback work relied on patient interviews, state laboratory data and distribution records, the standard tools used to connect illnesses across state lines to a shared exposure.

The outbreak reached restaurants quickly. Chipotle Mexican Grill pulled jalapeños from some restaurants amid the probe, and both Chipotle and Qdoba stopped serving the implicated peppers. Fresh jalapeños are especially hard to contain once contamination spreads because they move through grocery stores, restaurant kitchens, fresh salsa bars and prepared foods before anyone identifies the source.

The episode echoed earlier hot-pepper salmonella cases, including a 2008 nationwide outbreak tied to imported hot peppers. Outbreaks involving fresh produce can widen fast because the food is often served raw and handled in many places before investigators narrow the list of possible sources, giving contaminated product more time to reach customers in multiple states.