CDC Expands Travel Warning to 32 Popular Destinations

The CDC has added 32 countries, including top vacation spots, to its travel advisory due to the spread of a potentially fatal disease, urging travelers to review health precautions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a sweeping travel advisory covering 32 countries, including many popular vacation destinations, as health officials warn of the spread of a potentially fatal disease. The advisory, which was updated this week, urges international travelers to review the latest health precautions before departure.

Advisory Expands to Vacation Hotspots

The CDC’s expanded advisory now includes several countries that are frequent choices for American and European tourists. While the CDC did not specify all countries by name in its initial public alert, the agency’s official travel notice page lists affected regions and provides up-to-date risk assessments for each location. Travelers are strongly encouraged to check these notices as they prepare their itineraries.

Details on the Disease Threat

Health officials describe the threat as a ‘potentially fatal disease’ spreading in regions with recent outbreaks. While the Just Jared report did not specify the disease, CDC research and updates in recent years have highlighted the resurgence of illnesses such as yellow fever, which can cause severe symptoms and, in some cases, death. The CDC recommends travelers to affected areas review vaccination requirements and take steps to avoid mosquito bites, the primary mode of transmission for several of these diseases.

According to the World Health Organization’s global data, yellow fever and related diseases continue to pose significant risks in parts of Africa and South America, but recent increases have also been noted in regions frequented by tourists.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control recently highlighted a rise in communicable disease threats affecting international travelers, underscoring the importance of up-to-date guidance.

What Travelers Should Know

The CDC’s Yellow Book 2024 outlines recommended steps for travelers, especially those heading to regions with active advisories:

Check the CDC’s travel notices for the latest information by country

Consult with a healthcare provider about vaccinations and other preventive measures

Use insect repellent and take precautions to avoid mosquito bites in affected regions

Adhere to any entry requirements, such as proof of vaccination, where applicable

Implications for Global Travel

This advisory arrives as international travel continues to rebound, with millions planning trips to destinations that now appear on the CDC’s list. The CDC’s warnings aim to prevent the spread of infectious diseases across borders by encouraging travelers to stay informed and take preventive action.

With health risks evolving, the CDC and global health partners, including the World Health Organization, continue to monitor outbreaks and update recommendations as new information emerges. Travelers can access detailed, country-specific guidance through the CDC’s online resources and should remain vigilant about health and safety abroad.

Looking Ahead

As international travel grows and disease patterns shift, experts say vigilance and preparedness remain key. Following official advisories, securing recommended vaccinations, and understanding local risks are critical steps for anyone planning overseas travel in 2026 and beyond.