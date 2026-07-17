CDC links Taco Bell cyclospora outbreak to shredded lettuce

Federal health officials tied a cyclospora outbreak to shredded iceberg lettuce at some Taco Bell locations, as Michigan cases topped 2,600.

Federal health officials linked a multistate cyclospora outbreak to shredded iceberg lettuce served at some Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia. The investigation has centered on produce, with federal officials also examining whether a single supplier played a role.

Taco Bell said it removed some ingredients as a precautionary measure. Michigan health officials said lettuce or salad greens could be possible sources, but early in the probe other foods had not been ruled out.

Cyclospora cayetanensis, the parasite that causes cyclosporiasis, can produce watery diarrhea and has repeatedly been tied to fresh produce. By July 13, Michigan had more than 2,600 reported cyclosporiasis cases, and state health officials said 44 people had been hospitalized. CDC reporting showed nearly 7,000 cases were confirmed or under investigation nationwide, with more than 5,100 still under investigation.

The outbreak quickly raised a practical question for shoppers and home cooks: does this point to all lettuce, or to one restaurant-linked supply chain? The current investigation points to shredded iceberg lettuce served at specific Taco Bell restaurants, not to a general recall of every head or bag of lettuce in supermarkets. That distinction matters because cyclosporiasis is a produce-safety issue, but the immediate exposure described by investigators was a restaurant service item.

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For home kitchens, federal food-safety guidance still calls for washing fresh produce under running water. The Food and Drug Administration says that step should be used for lettuce and other greens, while also warning that washing is not a guarantee that contamination will be removed. In other words, rinsing can reduce dirt and some surface contamination, but it cannot make a contaminated item safe.

The outbreak also fits a longer public-health pattern. CDC surveillance for 2011 to 2015 recorded 2,207 cyclosporiasis cases from 37 states and New York City, including 1,988 confirmed cases. That history has kept lettuce, salad greens and other fresh produce under close scrutiny whenever cyclospora appears in the food supply.