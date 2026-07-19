Celebrities gather in New Jersey for World Cup final showdown

Stars from music, film and sport packed MetLife Stadium as Argentina met Spain, turning a 39-day World Cup into a New Jersey spectacle.

Celebrities from music, film and sport filled MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as Argentina faced Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday, July 19, 2026. The match closed a 39-day tournament and turned the stadium in the New York-New Jersey area into the focal point of a global audience far beyond football.

The crowd around the final reflected how far the World Cup has moved past a purely sporting frame. Names including Zinedine Zidane and Rihanna hovered around the buildup, while the event itself drew the kind of attention usually reserved for major entertainment premieres and championship fights. With FIFA listing Spain v Argentina in its official match center, the final sat at the intersection of sport, celebrity and international branding.

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Argentina’s support base gave the night a more visible public face. Fans from the country bought flights to the United States to be at the final, and Argentine supporters gathered in Times Square before the match, turning Midtown into an unofficial staging ground hours before kickoff. In Buenos Aires, the buildup had its own pulse as the team’s path to the title carried the weight of expectation across two continents.

The game also carried unusual historical weight. Argentina and Spain had not met in a final for 60 years, and the matchup arrived with personal and sporting significance for both sides. Lionel Messi’s Argentina came into the final under intense scrutiny, while Spain arrived with a reputation for control and structure, making the contest as much a meeting of identities as of teams.

gargudojr via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

MetLife Stadium’s role as the host venue tied the World Cup to the New York-New Jersey market, one of the tournament’s biggest commercial and media centers. The final underscored the soft-power value FIFA extracts from the event, with the stadium, the city backdrop and the celebrity traffic reinforcing football’s place in global culture. What played out in East Rutherford was not only a title match, but a showcase for how the World Cup now functions as a worldwide gathering point for sport, fame and influence.