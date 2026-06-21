Celebrity dads celebrate first Father's Day with family tributes

Celebrity dads turned Father’s Day into a curated family showcase, from mini-me photo drops by Jason Derulo and Rob Lowe to first-time father tributes by Pete Davidson and Josh Allen.

Father’s Day 2026 arrived with celebrity families packaged as lifestyle content, with TMZ’s gallery of Jason Derulo, Colton Underwood and Rob Lowe leaning into the familiar mini-me formula and other stars using the holiday to turn private milestones into public tributes. The day landed on Sunday, June 21, 2026, the third Sunday in June, and the mix of baby photos, coordinated looks and sentimental posts showed how Father’s Day has become one of the year’s most reliable exercises in celebrity image-making.

People.com listed 18 celebrity dads celebrating their first Father’s Day in 2026, a roster that included Pete Davidson, Justin Theroux, Chris Evans, Charles Melton, Josh Allen, Derek Hough, Stephen Colletti and Jake Bongiovi. E! News highlighted many of the same new fathers, underscoring how quickly pregnancy announcements and birth stories become part of a broader publicity cycle once the holiday arrives. In that framing, fatherhood is not just a personal milestone; it is also a fresh chapter in the celebrity brand.

Several of the posts carried the highly specific details that drive fan interest. Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld welcomed a daughter in April 2026, and Allen said fatherhood would make him “the best version” of himself. Stephen Colletti and Alex Weaver welcomed their first child, Rhodes August Colletti, in May 2026. Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom welcomed a baby boy in April 2026. Derek Hough marked his first Father’s Day with daughter Everley, born in December 2025. Those details gave the holiday a clear commercial edge: the images were not just celebrations, but carefully timed content built around names, dates and family expansion.

Photo by cottonbro studio

The broader appeal is hard to miss. E! News also noted Father’s Day tributes from Justin Timberlake, Tom Brady and Derek Hough, while Page Six’s roundup included posts from David Beckham, Meghan Markle and Kelly Osbourne. The holiday itself has long carried both sentiment and commerce. In the United States, Father’s Day traces back to Sonora Smart Dodd’s push to honor her father in Spokane, Washington, and President Richard Nixon made the observance permanent in 1972. The U.S. Census Bureau says there are about 72 million fathers in the country, including 29 million who are also grandfathers, and the National Retail Federation projected 2026 spending at a record $27.9 billion, up from $24 billion in 2025. That scale helps explain why the most polished family posts now function as both tribute and marketing, with celebrity domesticity increasingly sold as a brand extension.