Celtic manager Martin O'Neill remains in hospital after small procedure

Celtic said Martin O'Neill is still in hospital after a small procedure, with no timeline for his return and no details on the treatment.

Celtic said Martin O'Neill remains in hospital after undergoing a small procedure, and the club gave no timeline for when the 74-year-old may return to work. It did not say what the procedure involved, where he is being treated or when he might be discharged.

The update matters because O'Neill is not just a figurehead at Parkhead. Celtic confirmed his return as interim manager on 28 October 2025 after Brendan Rodgers' surprise resignation, then said he would continue as manager after two interim spells last season that ended with a Premiership and Scottish Cup double. The club later said O'Neill had agreed to stay at Parkhead on a one-year contract with the option for a further year.

O'Neill has since tried to steady the mood around the club. In comments published by Celtic in November 2025, he said there was "a great spirit in the dressing-room". In January 2026, he added that he was "very pleased and privileged to be back at the football club".

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Those remarks now sit alongside a health update that is deliberately narrow. Celtic has confirmed only that O'Neill is in hospital after a small procedure, leaving the club to manage communication around its manager while avoiding any speculation about his condition. For a side that has already leaned on continuity this season, the immediate issue is how long that continuity can hold if O'Neill is away from Parkhead for any length of time.

The sequence also underlines how quickly Celtic has had to adjust its leadership plans. Rodgers' resignation, O'Neill's return, the contract extension and the recent hospital stay have all unfolded within months, making the manager's availability a central matter for the club's football operation as well as its public messaging.