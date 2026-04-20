Celtics, Thunder, Magic, and Spurs Open Playoffs With Wins

NBA Playoffs: Celtics, Thunder, Magic, Spurs Take Game 1 Wins
Victor Wembanyama shines as the Spurs, Celtics, Thunder, and Magic each secure Game 1 victories to launch the 2026 NBA Playoffs.
Victor Wembanyama delivered a standout performance as the San Antonio Spurs, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Orlando Magic each claimed victory in their opening games of the 2026 NBA Playoffs. The first games of Round 1 saw a mix of expected results and surprise upsets, setting an early tone of intensity across the postseason field.
Wembanyama Leads Spurs to Early Series Lead
As noted by BBC, all eyes were on Victor Wembanyama as he propelled the Spurs to a Game 1 win. His performance solidified his status as one of the playoff's emerging stars. The Spurs capitalized on Wembanyama’s dominance in the paint and his defensive presence, giving them a crucial 1-0 series lead. Fans and analysts alike are now watching to see if San Antonio can sustain their momentum in the face of postseason pressure.
- Wembanyama’s performance drew headlines for his impact on both ends of the floor
- San Antonio’s defensive schemes stifled their opponent’s offense
- Check the play-by-play breakdown for a detailed look at how the Spurs secured their Game 1 win
Celtics and Thunder Affirm Top-Seed Status
The Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder each defended their home courts with authoritative Game 1 wins. NBA.com recapped that the Celtics, leveraging contributions from their deep roster, showcased why they have been considered favorites in the Eastern Conference. The Thunder’s balanced attack and up-tempo play overwhelmed their opponent, reflecting their strong regular-season form.
- The Celtics’ box scores highlight their offensive balance
- The Thunder’s box scores reveal a strong defensive effort, limiting second-chance points
Magic Pull Off Game 1 Upset
Among the opening games, the Orlando Magic made headlines by stunning the Detroit Pistons. As NBA.com and ESPN highlighted, Orlando’s underdog status didn’t prevent them from executing their game plan and taking an early series advantage. The Magic’s defensive adjustments and timely shooting were key to disrupting the Pistons’ rhythm.
- Orlando’s victory is being called an early playoff upset
- ESPN described the result as “Orlando steals Game 1”
- The Magic’s ability to limit turnovers and capitalize on fast breaks made the difference
Looking Ahead in the 2026 NBA Playoffs
With these Game 1 results, the 2026 NBA Playoffs have quickly delivered a blend of dominant performances and surprising upsets. The Spurs’ surge behind Wembanyama, the Celtics’ and Thunder’s continued excellence, and the Magic’s upset over the Pistons have all set up intriguing storylines for the rest of the first round.
For in-depth statistics, fans can explore the comprehensive 2024 NBA Playoffs summary and compare it to the current 2026 postseason. As the playoffs progress, all eyes will be on whether these Game 1 winners can maintain their edge and how underdogs like Orlando will continue to challenge expectations.
Sarah Mitchell
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