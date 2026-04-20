Celtics, Thunder, Magic, and Spurs Open Playoffs With Wins

Victor Wembanyama shines as the Spurs, Celtics, Thunder, and Magic each secure Game 1 victories to launch the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

Victor Wembanyama delivered a standout performance as the San Antonio Spurs, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Orlando Magic each claimed victory in their opening games of the 2026 NBA Playoffs. The first games of Round 1 saw a mix of expected results and surprise upsets, setting an early tone of intensity across the postseason field.

Wembanyama Leads Spurs to Early Series Lead

As noted by BBC, all eyes were on Victor Wembanyama as he propelled the Spurs to a Game 1 win. His performance solidified his status as one of the playoff's emerging stars. The Spurs capitalized on Wembanyama’s dominance in the paint and his defensive presence, giving them a crucial 1-0 series lead. Fans and analysts alike are now watching to see if San Antonio can sustain their momentum in the face of postseason pressure.

Wembanyama’s performance drew headlines for his impact on both ends of the floor

San Antonio’s defensive schemes stifled their opponent’s offense

Check the play-by-play breakdown for a detailed look at how the Spurs secured their Game 1 win

Celtics and Thunder Affirm Top-Seed Status

The Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder each defended their home courts with authoritative Game 1 wins. NBA.com recapped that the Celtics, leveraging contributions from their deep roster, showcased why they have been considered favorites in the Eastern Conference. The Thunder’s balanced attack and up-tempo play overwhelmed their opponent, reflecting their strong regular-season form.

The Celtics’ box scores highlight their offensive balance

The Thunder’s box scores reveal a strong defensive effort, limiting second-chance points

Magic Pull Off Game 1 Upset

Among the opening games, the Orlando Magic made headlines by stunning the Detroit Pistons. As NBA.com and ESPN highlighted, Orlando’s underdog status didn’t prevent them from executing their game plan and taking an early series advantage. The Magic’s defensive adjustments and timely shooting were key to disrupting the Pistons’ rhythm.

Orlando’s victory is being called an early playoff upset

ESPN described the result as “Orlando steals Game 1”

The Magic’s ability to limit turnovers and capitalize on fast breaks made the difference

Looking Ahead in the 2026 NBA Playoffs

With these Game 1 results, the 2026 NBA Playoffs have quickly delivered a blend of dominant performances and surprising upsets. The Spurs’ surge behind Wembanyama, the Celtics’ and Thunder’s continued excellence, and the Magic’s upset over the Pistons have all set up intriguing storylines for the rest of the first round.

For in-depth statistics, fans can explore the comprehensive 2024 NBA Playoffs summary and compare it to the current 2026 postseason. As the playoffs progress, all eyes will be on whether these Game 1 winners can maintain their edge and how underdogs like Orlando will continue to challenge expectations.