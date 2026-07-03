Celtics trade Jaylen Brown to 76ers for Paul George, picks

Boston sent Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia for Paul George and four picks, a swap that came days after the 76ers knocked out the Celtics.

The Boston Celtics agreed to send Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George, two first-round picks in 2028 and 2031, and two second-round picks in 2028 and 2030, a stunning deal that landed only days after Philadelphia knocked Boston out in a seven-game first-round series in the 2026 Eastern Conference playoffs. Brown had just finished sixth in MVP voting, and the move instantly ranked among the biggest offseason shocks in the NBA.

For Boston, the trade ended a 10-season run that made Brown one of the most accomplished players in franchise history. Brown, 29, was a five-time NBA All-Star, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP and the 2023-24 Eastern Conference Finals MVP, credentials that had tied him closely to the Celtics’ championship window. Instead of keeping that core intact, Boston chose a reset centered on a 36-year-old George and future draft capital.

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The basketball logic pointed in opposite directions depending on which side of the deal was doing the math. Philadelphia looked at the same star, the same recent playoff context and the same urgency, and decided Brown was the better answer next to Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. Boston appeared to decide that the relationship with Brown had frayed enough that a major shake-up was worth the risk, even if the return looked modest for a player who had been central to the franchise’s title pursuit. That contrast, more than the headline value of the names involved, is what made the trade feel so abrupt.

Brown’s response only sharpened the tension. He said publicly that he felt the Celtics showed a lack of respect as the trade unfolded, and the phrase “key card got rejected” became part of the reaction cycle around the move. Around the league, the package drew immediate criticism and skepticism, with many questioning why Boston accepted what looked to be an underwhelming haul for a player who had spent a decade defining the team’s contention window.

William Lovelady, U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The trade left Philadelphia betting on a new top-end pairing and Boston betting that a veteran wing, plus multiple future picks, could keep its roster in motion without Brown. In one move, two contenders reached opposite conclusions about the same star and the same window.