India launches ₹10,000 crore Fund of Funds 2.0 to boost deep tech and early-stage startups, aiming to accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship.

India’s central government has launched a new Rs 10,000 crore Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0, targeting deep-tech and early-stage innovation. This substantial initiative, announced and notified on 14 April 2026, is designed to power the country’s next generation of startups and reinforce its position as a global innovation hub.

Key Features of Fund of Funds 2.0

Rs 10,000 crore corpus allocated to support startups in deep-tech, frontier technology, and disruptive innovation sectors.

allocated to support startups in deep-tech, frontier technology, and disruptive innovation sectors. Focus on early-stage startups and emerging sectors where risk capital is scarce.

Expansion of the existing Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) initiative, which has mobilized over Rs 7,900 crore for more than 800 startups since inception.

The new fund aims to address gaps highlighted in recent annual reports and accelerate capital flow into high-growth, high-impact sectors.

Strategic Focus on Deep Tech and Innovation

Both Swarajyamag and Indian Startup Times report that Fund of Funds 2.0 is specifically structured to nurture startups working in deep tech areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, advanced manufacturing, and biotechnology. The initiative seeks to provide critical financial support where traditional venture capital has been hesitant, particularly for companies in research-heavy and capital-intensive domains.

According to the government’s official notification, the fund will be managed by SIDBI and will channel investments through registered Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), fostering a multiplier effect across the ecosystem. It builds on lessons from the original Fund of Funds, whose performance metrics and sectoral impact can be explored in the latest statistics.

Impact and Opportunities for Startups

The new fund is expected to:

Increase risk capital available for deep-tech and early-stage startups.

Encourage private sector participation and co-investment.

Accelerate commercialization of research and development.

Support startups addressing national priorities such as digital transformation, healthcare innovation, and climate technology.

Insights from recent ecosystem analysis suggest that early-stage support is critical for India’s ambition to scale world-class tech companies. The Fund of Funds 2.0 aims to fill this gap, complementing the Startup India mission and existing schemes designed to foster entrepreneurship and innovation.

Forward-Looking Analysis

The launch of Fund of Funds 2.0 signals a renewed push towards deep tech and frontier innovation, areas that require sustained capital and long-term vision. By allocating Rs 10,000 crore and targeting early-stage companies, the government aims to catalyze breakthrough technologies and create new engines of economic growth.

With the previous fund having mobilized considerable resources and demonstrated tangible impact, this new phase is expected to further strengthen India’s startup ecosystem and ensure that high-potential innovations receive the support needed to scale globally. Stakeholders and analysts will be monitoring deployment rates and sectoral outcomes, which can be tracked on the FFS Dashboard.

As the Fund of Funds 2.0 begins operation, its success will depend on effective execution, robust governance, and the ability to reach startups in challenging sectors. The move is widely seen as a promising step in India’s journey to becoming a world leader in deep technology innovation.