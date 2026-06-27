Centrist Democrats launch capitalist pledge to counter socialist push

Tom Suozzi and Adam Gray rolled out a pledge declaring Democrats are “capitalist, not socialist,” and 13 House hopefuls and members signed on by June 26.

Rep. Tom Suozzi of New York and Rep. Adam Gray of California launched a centrist pledge at WelcomeFest on June 3, putting a direct challenge to the party’s left flank into the language of economics and electability. The new group behind it, Promise to America, framed the effort around “politics of persuasion over purity” and set out to recruit candidates across the ballot to sign on.

The pledge’s bluntest line, “we are capitalist, not socialist,” was meant to answer the growing visibility of democratic socialists inside the party. Supporters pointed to figures such as New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as evidence that the left has become more organized and more influential. Suozzi, who flipped a Republican-held seat in 2024, said the party’s left and MAGA wings were tapping into economic frustration by promising to “tear down the whole system,” and argued that was not the answer.

The fight sharpened after leftist candidates swept three deep-blue House seats in New York City primaries in June 2026, toppled two incumbents and knocked out one of them, the powerful chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Moderates saw the results as more than a local shock. They worried the same energy could spread into competitive districts and make the left’s brand harder to sell in battlegrounds, while organizations like WelcomePAC cast the clash as a long-term struggle over who will define the party’s future.

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That concern now stretches far beyond New York. Primaries in Colorado, Michigan, Wisconsin, Maine and California are being treated as tests of whether insurgent candidates can keep winning in both safe seats and tougher terrain. Randy Villegas and Matt Dunlap beat the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s preferred picks in California and Maine, while Graham Platner displaced Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s preferred recruit in Maine before later scandals weakened his standing. In Michigan, Senate candidate Abdul-El-Sayed, backed by Sanders, said voters were tired of the status quo.

By June 26, 13 Democratic House members and candidates had signed onto Promise to America, which pairs its capitalist declaration with support for secure borders, orderly immigration, fiscal discipline, competent government, free speech, moderation and confident patriotism. With the 2026 midterms approaching, the pledge has turned a familiar internal split into a test of which message can still assemble a winning coalition.