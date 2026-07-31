Ceuta faces border crisis as migrant arrivals overwhelm city size

About 60,000 migrants entered Ceuta from Morocco, a surge larger than the enclave’s 83,600 residents and big enough to trigger extra troops and police.

Ceuta’s president, Juan Jesús Vivas, said about 60,000 migrants had entered the Spanish enclave from Morocco during the border crisis, a figure larger than the city’s own population of about 83,600. The scale turned a border crossing into an immediate civic-capacity emergency, with Spain moving extra troops and police into the North African territory as local resources came under strain.

Ceuta sits on Morocco’s northern coast and remains one of Spain’s most sensitive frontiers. Vivas warned of an emergency after about 1,500 migrants arrived in one week, underscoring how quickly pressure built in a territory where the estimated arrivals amounted to more than 70 percent of the resident population. Spain’s Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska was expected to visit Ceuta as Madrid faced growing demands to shore up the enclave’s response.

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The numbers attached to the crisis shifted as the situation developed. Some accounts put the figure at about 49,000 migrants crossing into Ceuta in 24 hours, while other estimates pointed to roughly 60,000 over the wider border episode. Death tolls also varied, with reports citing at least 9 fatalities, and others putting the figure at 18 or 34, reflecting the confusion surrounding the attempt to reach Spanish territory.

Xemenendura via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The surge recalled the May 2021 Morocco-Spain border incident, when an earlier mass influx into Ceuta prompted Spain to speed expulsions after the migrant tide from Morocco ebbed. That precedent still hangs over the enclave, where border management has repeatedly become a test of both humanitarian response and security control.

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For Spain and the European Union, Ceuta is now doing double duty as a reception point and a warning sign. The enclave’s size leaves little room for delay, and the rush of arrivals has forced Madrid to treat the crisis as both a human emergency and a border-security challenge at the Strait of Gibraltar’s edge.