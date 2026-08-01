CFTC fines George Santos for betting on his own State of the Union appearance

The CFTC fined George Santos $35,000 and banned him from trading for three years after he bet on whether he would attend the State of the Union.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission fined former Rep. George Santos $35,000 and barred him from trading for three years after concluding he profited from betting on his own State of the Union appearance on Kalshi.

In a July 31 order, identified as CFTC Docket No. 26-05, the agency said George Anthony Devolder Santos violated Section 6(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act during a trading period from February 12, 2026 to February 25, 2026. The commission said Santos made more than $17,500 from the trades tied to whether he would attend the speech.

The case turned on a narrow but consequential line in prediction markets: when a wager reflects public speculation, and when it crosses into manipulation using access to information that other traders do not have. Kalshi detected suspicious activity tied to Santos’s account and referred the matter to federal authorities, adding an institutional check that helped push the case into enforcement.

The timing sharpened the scrutiny. On the eve of President Trump’s speech, the market put the odds of Santos attending at close to 75 percent. Minutes into the address, Santos posted on X that he had been waylaid at the airport, and social media users accused him of running another scheme. That sequence made the trade look less like ordinary political betting and more like a bet on a politician’s own conduct, with the outcome shaped by what Santos knew about his own movements.

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The action matters beyond one former lawmaker because event contracts are moving closer to mainstream politics and finance, where lawmakers, regulators and exchanges are still defining the boundaries of acceptable speculation. The CFTC’s order puts Santos in a small but growing category of cases in which regulators are treating political event contracts as markets that can be abused, not just novelty wagers.

That distinction is likely to shape how prediction-market operators, traders and federal overseers handle contracts tied to elections, official appearances and other political behavior. In Santos’s case, the commission drew the line at trading on a contract linked directly to his own attendance, then backed it with a cash penalty and a three-year ban.