Gen Z in India Embraces Chai Culture as Identity

Gen Z in India is embracing chai as more than just a beverage, shaping social identity and cultural trends. Discover why being a 'chai person' matters.

Chai, once a staple of Indian households, has evolved into a core element of Gen Z identity, according to recent coverage from Mathrubhumi English. For young Indians, declaring themselves a 'chai person' is not merely about taste—it's a statement about belonging, self-expression, and cultural pride.

Chai as a Social Identifier

Mathrubhumi English reports that among Gen Z, the phrase 'I'm a chai person' has shifted from a casual preference to a defining personality trait. This trend is visible both online and offline, where chai is featured in memes, Instagram bios, and even merchandise. For many, the beverage serves as a social identifier that sets them apart from coffee-centric youth cultures abroad and even from older Indian generations, who treat tea as a routine drink rather than a lifestyle statement.

Chai is seen as a bridge between tradition and modernity.

Young Indians often use social media to showcase their favorite chai spots, recipes, and moments.

Merchandise—such as mugs, t-shirts, and stickers—frequently carry slogans like 'chai person' or 'chai lover.'

Personal Meaning and Group Dynamics

Mathrubhumi English notes that for Gen Z, being a 'chai person' goes beyond taste. It signals membership in a group, often associated with values such as authenticity, simplicity, and cultural pride. The act of sharing chai—whether at roadside stalls, trendy cafés, or at home—has become a ritual that fosters connection. In contrast with coffee's association with hustle culture, chai is seen as a drink for relaxation and meaningful conversation.

Chai and Self-Expression

Mathrubhumi English highlights that Gen Z uses beverage preferences as a form of self-expression. The phrase 'I'm a chai person' is frequently paired with personality descriptions, aesthetic choices, and even activism. For example, some youth advocate for sustainable tea practices or support local tea growers, turning their preference into a platform for broader social causes.

Chai-themed content often garners high engagement on platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

Young Indians are creating chai-based recipes, experimenting with flavors such as masala, ginger, and mint.

Chai is increasingly featured in urban pop culture, music, and art.

Contrast With Coffee Culture

While coffee has global appeal and is associated with Western urban lifestyles, Mathrubhumi English observes that chai's popularity offers an alternative. Gen Z is consciously distancing themselves from the coffeehouse culture, which they perceive as less relatable. Chai culture, in contrast, is accessible, affordable, and rooted in Indian tradition.

Analysis: Why Chai Resonates With Gen Z

The rise of chai as a personality marker among Gen Z reflects broader social and cultural shifts. Young Indians are increasingly seeking ways to define themselves in a globalized world. By embracing chai, they reaffirm their connection to local roots while still participating in global conversations about identity and lifestyle.

This trend is likely to continue, as brands, cafés, and influencers capitalize on chai's appeal. As Mathrubhumi English concludes, chai will remain more than a beverage—it is a symbol of connection, community, and self-definition for India's youth.