Character.ai launches interactive microdramas with chat-enabled characters

Character.ai launched c.ai Series, letting over-18 users keep chatting with microdrama characters after each episode. The company is betting on a format that could deepen engagement and safety scrutiny.

Character.ai launched c.ai Series on Wednesday, a studio-led slate of original short-form, vertical microdramas built around the company’s core chatbot product. The first titles include the romance Last Summer, the supernatural horror The Nighttime Game and the action-adventure Eden Fall, each designed to keep viewers inside Character.ai’s app after the episode ends.

The format goes beyond conventional short-form video because the Characters do not disappear when the credits roll. Over-18 users can chat with the characters, revisit moments, ask questions and roleplay new storylines inside each universe. Character.ai designed that deeper back-and-forth to strengthen the bond between fans and characters while giving the in-house studio team a feedback loop on which worlds and personalities people want to spend more time with.

AI-generated illustration

Character.ai is starting with an in-house studio model before opening the format more broadly. Millions of people already use the platform to chat, roleplay and create with AI Characters, and the company rolled out a social feed in 2025 that lets users interact with, remix and share AI-driven content.

Microseries have drawn growing attention across entertainment and tech, with some revenue projections hovering in the billions and AI tools promising faster production. Character.ai is trying to position itself at the intersection of streaming, gaming and chatbot engagement, where the same character can be a show, a companion and a roleplay partner.

Source: cinematerial.com

That ambition arrives after a difficult stretch for the company. Character.ai settled multiple lawsuits in January 2026 tied to alleged mental-health harms involving its chatbot companions. The company has invested heavily in a dedicated under-18 experience.