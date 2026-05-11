The Los Angeles Chargers have secured veteran tight end David Njoku on a one-year contract, adding experience and versatility to their offense ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

David Njoku, a proven veteran tight end, has agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Chargers on a one-year contract, according to reports from both ESPN and NFL.com released Monday morning. The signing brings a dynamic playmaker to a Chargers roster aiming to enhance its offensive options for the 2026 NFL season.

Njoku’s Track Record of Production

After being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Njoku has established himself as a reliable pass-catcher and red zone threat throughout his career. Over his time in the NFL, Njoku has accumulated over 3,500 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns, showcasing his athleticism and ability to make contested catches. His most recent seasons have seen him maintain consistent production, ranking among the league's most versatile tight ends.

Njoku recorded 58 receptions for 631 yards and 6 touchdowns in the 2025 season.

He has posted at least 450 receiving yards in three consecutive seasons.

According to Football Outsiders’ advanced metrics, Njoku ranked in the top 15 among tight ends in catch rate and yards after catch per reception in 2025.

What Njoku Brings to the Chargers

The Chargers’ tight end group gains significant depth and experience with Njoku’s arrival. Known for his size, speed, and blocking ability, Njoku is expected to be a valuable target for the Chargers’ quarterbacks, especially in short-yardage and red zone situations. His presence also offers flexibility in multiple offensive sets, fitting well into both traditional and modern schemes.

The team’s official player roster now features a tight end with a proven NFL track record, which could be crucial as the Chargers look to rebound from a challenging 2025 campaign. The move also gives the coaching staff more options in play design and personnel groupings.

Contract Details and Salary Cap Context

While the specific financial terms of Njoku’s one-year deal were not disclosed by ESPN or NFL.com, the signing is expected to fit within the Chargers’ current salary cap structure. The team’s salary cap table shows flexibility for short-term veteran contracts, which aligns with the team’s ongoing strategy of balancing proven contributors with developing talent. For deeper details on Njoku’s contract history and anticipated 2026 cap impact, see Spotrac’s breakdown.

Looking Ahead

With Njoku now in the fold, the Chargers are positioned to field a more dynamic and experienced receiving corps for the 2026 season. The move underscores the organization’s commitment to surrounding their quarterbacks with reliable targets and experienced veterans as they aim to return to playoff contention. Fans and analysts will be watching how Njoku's skill set is integrated into the Chargers’ offensive game plan and whether his presence can unlock new dimensions for their attack.

For more on Njoku’s career statistics, readers can explore his official NFL stat page or dive into historical and advanced metrics via NFL GSIS.