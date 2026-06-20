Charles Schwab, Cboe plan yes-or-no bets on S&P 500 moves

Schwab is moving toward yes-or-no S&P 500 contracts, putting prediction markets inside a giant retail brokerage and inviting fresh scrutiny over gambling risk.

Charles Schwab is preparing to bring yes-or-no S&P 500 contracts into ordinary brokerage accounts, a move that could push prediction markets further into the mainstream and deepen the debate over whether Wall Street is blurring the line between investing and gambling. The proposed products would let Schwab customers make all-or-nothing wagers on whether the benchmark moves in a chosen direction, turning a stock-market reference point into a short-term event trade.

Cboe Global Markets is building the infrastructure behind that shift. The exchange operator announced a prediction-markets framework in March with three possible outcomes, $0, partial payout or $100, and said its first planned product would be a Mini S&P 500 Index prediction market contract in the second quarter of 2026. The contract is meant to be cash-settled and listed on Cboe Options Exchange with clearing by the Options Clearing Corporation, putting it inside the same regulated plumbing that supports traditional derivatives trading.

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The appeal is obvious for brokers looking to win retail flow. Schwab says it is the largest publicly traded investment services firm in the United States, with about $10.31 trillion in client assets. Adding event contracts tied to the S&P 500 would give the firm a new way to compete for customers who want simple, defined-risk trades with quick payouts, especially as prediction markets have spread from politics into broader bets on monetary policy, sports and other headline events.

But the risks are just as clear. Binary-style contracts pay either a fixed amount or nothing at all, a structure that can resemble gambling more than portfolio building when it is packaged for everyday investors. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has been moving to tighten its oversight: on March 12, its Division of Market Oversight issued a prediction-markets advisory, and on March 16 it published an advance notice of proposed rulemaking seeking comment on event-contract derivatives, with responses due April 30. The agency has also said event contracts have existed in U.S. regulated markets for more than two decades.

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Schwab would not be alone. Robinhood already offers event contracts, with its help center showing a fee example for 100 Yes contracts priced at $0.90 each, while Interactive Brokers said eligible clients could trade Forecast Contracts nearly around the clock, from Sunday through Friday, at prices between $0.02 and $0.99, settling at $1.00 or $0.00. State availability for Robinhood can vary, underscoring how fragmented the retail rollout still is.

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That broader expansion is likely to keep regulators focused on consumer protection, especially because the SEC and CFTC have long warned about fraud in binary options. As Schwab and Cboe push these products closer to the retail mainstream, the central question is no longer whether prediction markets can find an audience. It is whether brokerage accounts are becoming a faster, easier place to bet on the market itself.