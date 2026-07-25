Charles Wesley Godwin announces deeply personal album Christian Name

Charles Wesley Godwin’s Christian Name arrived as a faith- and family-centered album shaped over 2.5 years, with Luke Combs and Wyatt Flores joining the West Virginian writer.

Charles Wesley Godwin released Christian Name on July 24 through Big Loud Records, a project the label billed as his second album for the company and one built around faith, family, mourning and rebirth. The West Virginian singer-songwriter, known for his powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, has spent the last few years pushing Appalachian storytelling into a wider lane of roots and country-adjacent music, and this record places that writing alongside some of the genre’s most visible names.

Godwin said the songs on Christian Name “really meant a lot” to him, adding that the record contains “parts of me” and was written and recorded over the previous two and a half years. That kind of personal detail has become part of his appeal far beyond West Virginia, where his music began to build a reputation on plainspoken imagery and a voice that can turn confession into chorus. Big Loud described the album as “vividly compelling” and “deeply personal,” a framing that fits the kind of soul-searching material now finding a national audience in modern country and Americana circles.

The track list reflects that reach. Christian Name includes “Better That Way,” featuring Luke Combs, and “Hey There, Son,” featuring Wyatt Flores, two collaborations that place Godwin inside a broader network of contemporary country acts leaning into traditional instruments, emotional writing and family-centered themes. Those pairings matter because Godwin’s rise has followed a familiar path for roots artists breaking past regional identity: a strong catalog, a distinctive voice and enough emotional specificity to travel well outside the Appalachian market that shaped him.

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The rollout also included “Hallelujah High,” a song Godwin posted on Aug. 14, 2025 and described as “Straight out of the notebook,” written with Scooter Carusoe. Streaming listings later identified the song as part of Christian Name and dated it to July 24, 2026, making it one of the clearest previews of the album’s reflective tone. Big Loud’s artist page also places Christian Name after Family Ties, the 17-song Lonely Mountain Town EP released in February 2025, and Live From The Steel City in September 2025, a run that shows how quickly Godwin’s catalog has widened from regional acclaim to national scale.