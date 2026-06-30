Charlie Kirk’s family to attend key hearing in murder case

Charlie Kirk’s widow and parents are expected in Provo as prosecutors try to clear the probable-cause bar in Tyler Robinson’s preliminary hearing.

Charlie Kirk’s widow and parents are expected to attend Tyler Robinson’s preliminary hearing in Provo next week, turning the first major court proceeding since Robinson’s arrest into a closely watched test of the murder case. The family is not expected to speak publicly, but their presence underscores the stakes as prosecutors try to move the case toward trial.

Robinson, 22, is accused of fatally shooting Kirk, 31, during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10, 2025. The hearing, now set for the week of July 6 after an earlier postponement, will ask a judge to decide whether prosecutors have shown probable cause. That is a lower threshold than proof beyond a reasonable doubt, but if the Utah County Attorney’s Office persuades the court, the case can advance to trial.

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Prosecutors are expected to call witnesses to lay out that evidence, making the hearing the first real stress test of the state’s case. The courtroom dispute has also widened beyond the facts of the shooting itself. Utah Judge Tony Graf ruled that the hearing will remain open to reporters and the public, rejecting a defense push to shut it down or bar cameras. Robinson’s lawyers have also tried to slow the proceedings while appealing the camera issue, and the question is now before the Utah Supreme Court.

Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Erika Kirk, who has been serving as a designated victims’ advocate, opposed the defense motion to ban cameras and previously asked that her Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial be invoked. Charlie Kirk founded Turning Point USA in 2012 and built it into a prominent conservative youth organization, making the case a political as well as criminal proceeding. The open hearing in Provo will put the prosecution’s evidence, the defense’s objections and the family’s public role on display before the case can move toward a trial date.