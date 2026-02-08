Charlie Puth to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl 2026

Pop star Charlie Puth will sing the national anthem at the 2026 Super Bowl, joining an elite list of past performers. Here's what to know about the announcement.

Charlie Puth has been announced as the performer of the United States national anthem at the 2026 Super Bowl, the NFL's championship game and one of the most-watched sporting events each year. The announcement, first reported by CBS News, places Puth among a prestigious group of artists who have opened the game with their rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Super Bowl National Anthem: A Storied Tradition

The national anthem performance is a highlight of Super Bowl Sunday, watched by an audience that consistently tops 100 million viewers in the U.S. alone. Over the years, the honor has gone to icons such as Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, and Lady Gaga. Puth’s selection will be recorded in the official list of Super Bowl national anthem singers maintained by the NFL.

The Super Bowl national anthem is a closely watched tradition, with performances often remembered for years

Past singers have included major stars, and the role is considered a career milestone

Charlie Puth joins this elite roster in 2026

Who Is Charlie Puth?

Charlie Puth rose to fame with viral hits and chart-topping singles, and has built a reputation for his unique vocal style and musical versatility. He is best known for songs like "See You Again," "Attention," and "We Don’t Talk Anymore." According to Billboard's chart history, Puth has scored multiple top 10 hits and has remained a consistent presence on radio and streaming playlists since his debut.

Puth has performed on major stages around the world, as detailed in his live tour statistics

He has been nominated for awards including Grammy Awards

His style blends pop, R&B, and soul influences

What to Expect from the Performance

The Super Bowl national anthem is both a test of vocal skill and a moment of cultural significance. Given Puth’s track record for powerful live performances, expectations are high for a memorable rendition. While the specific arrangement has not been revealed, fans can look to his past live work for clues about his approach to big stages, as showcased in his extensive performance history.

National Anthem Performers and Cultural Impact

The anthem performance often sparks discussion across social media and in the press, with everything from musical arrangement to rendition length analyzed in detail. The NFL maintains an official record of all past national anthem performers, reflecting the importance of the moment in both sports and entertainment culture.

Looking Ahead to Super Bowl 2026

With Charlie Puth set to sing the national anthem, anticipation is building for one of the most visible musical performances of the year. As the Super Bowl continues to draw massive audiences and spark cultural conversations, Puth’s appearance will be closely watched by fans and critics alike. For a deeper look at Super Bowl history, viewers can explore comprehensive event statistics and records.

The official lineup of pre-game and halftime entertainment is expected to be announced in the coming months, but for now, all eyes are on Puth and how he will put his own stamp on this enduring American tradition.