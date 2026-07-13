Charlotte woman conquers public speaking fear through 100-day challenge

Syndy turned a 100-day public-speaking challenge into a viral Charlotte story, with ABC News’ Danny New following her daily practice.

A Charlotte woman identified online as Syndy turned a 100-day public-speaking challenge into a viral story, drawing ABC News reporter Danny New into her daily practice sessions. The segment follows her as she worked through her fear by speaking in public again and again, turning a private anxiety into a very public test.

A related social post tied to the story called her “Syndy” and framed the effort as a “100 day challenge” meant to overcome fear of public speaking and inspire confidence in others. That detail changes the story from a one-time stunt into a longer arc of repetition, with the challenge itself becoming the point.

AI-generated illustration

Charlotte gives the effort a practical backdrop. As one of the largest cities in the Southeast and a major business hub, the city runs on interviews, presentations, pitches, and civic meetings where clear speaking can shape outcomes. A public challenge built around those skills lands differently in a city where confidence in front of an audience can matter in day-to-day work.

New, who publicly describes himself as ABC News’ “Mr. Positivity” reporter, has built a recognizable on-air identity around upbeat human-interest stories. His approach keeps the focus on effort rather than spectacle, and this segment fits that pattern by centering Syndy’s routine instead of a single big reveal. The appeal is simple: the confidence she is chasing is not treated as a sudden breakthrough, but as something she practices in public, day after day, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Photo by Werner Pfennig

That is also why the story cut through on social media. In a feed that often rewards quick fixes and polished advice, Syndy’s challenge is slower and more ordinary. It asks for repetition, discomfort, and follow-through, which makes the viral part less important than the process itself.