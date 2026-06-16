Chatbot remains world's most popular AI assistant with 1.1 billion users

Chatbot still leads the AI assistant market with 1.1 billion monthly users, but Gemini’s 662 million and Claude’s 245 million show a far more crowded race.

Chatbot still sits atop the global AI assistant market, but its scale now looks less like a monopoly and more like the lead in a tightening race. With more than 1.1 billion monthly users, it remains far ahead of Gemini’s 662 million and Claude’s 245 million, yet the gap no longer suggests a winner-take-all market.

The spread is still enormous, but it is also telling. Chatbot has about 438 million more monthly users than Gemini, a margin that would have looked unassailable in the early days of consumer AI. Instead, the comparison shows a market that is fragmenting around multiple models and product ecosystems rather than consolidating around a single default assistant. Gemini’s user base is already more than half of Chatbot’s, while Claude has built a meaningful following of its own, even if it remains far smaller than the two leaders.

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That pattern matters because AI assistants are becoming a basic software category, not just a novelty. As more users split between platforms, the competitive fight is likely to shift from simple awareness to the features that keep people inside a product day after day. The size of the market suggests there is room for several major players, but the distribution also shows that the first mover still carries a substantial advantage in reach and habit.

Photo by Airam Dato-on

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For the broader industry, the numbers point to a familiar technology-cycle dynamic: one dominant platform, followed by powerful challengers that chip away at exclusivity. Chatbot’s lead shows that scale still matters, but Gemini’s 662 million users and Claude’s 245 million indicate that consumers are willing to spread their attention across more than one assistant. In practical terms, that means the next phase of consumer AI may be shaped less by whether one company owns the category and more by how well each product can hold a slice of it.