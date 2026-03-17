Chattanooga Hosts Rock, Mineral and Gemstone Extravaganza

Rock enthusiasts and families will gather in Chattanooga this May for the Rock Your World event, a major showcase of minerals, gems, and educational exhibits.

Chattanooga is set to shine as it welcomes enthusiasts, collectors, and families for the Rock Your World—A Rock, Mineral and Gemstone Extravaganza on May 2-3, 2026. Hosted in the heart of the city, this event promises to bring together a diverse array of mineral dealers, gem aficionados, and geology educators for a weekend of discovery and excitement.

Event Highlights and Activities

The Rock Your World event is designed as an immersive experience for all ages, featuring:

Extensive vendor booths offering rare gemstones, minerals, and fossils

Educational workshops and hands-on identification stations

Live demonstrations of stone cutting, polishing, and jewelry making

Family-friendly activities such as gemstone panning and mineral scavenger hunts

Expert talks on local geology and mineral resources

According to the national Rock & Gem Show calendar, Chattanooga’s event is part of a growing trend in regional gem and mineral shows, reflecting increased community interest in earth sciences and the lapidary arts.

Spotlight on Tennessee’s Mineral Heritage

Chattanooga sits at the crossroads of some of Tennessee’s richest geological regions. The state is home to a variety of minerals and semiprecious stones, as listed by the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation. Hamilton County and the surrounding areas boast occurrences of quartz, calcite, fluorite, barite, and agate, with historical records of mining and collecting dating back over a century.

For those interested in the specifics, Mindat.org’s mineral locality database details dozens of documented finds in the Chattanooga area. These include diverse crystal forms and unique local specimens that collectors cherish.

Education and Engagement for All Ages

One of the core aims of the Rock Your World event is public education. Local geology clubs, teachers, and science advocates will offer interactive displays and talks, helping attendees learn how to identify minerals and understand the region’s mineral resources. For young attendees, hands-on activities like crystal growing and fossil sifting aim to spark curiosity about earth science careers and hobbies.

Why Interest in Rocks and Gems Is Growing

Interest in rock, mineral, and gemstone shows is on the rise nationwide, in part due to increased focus on STEM education and a broader appreciation for natural history and earth sciences. According to the USGS Mineral Commodity Summaries, the United States remains a leader in mineral production and consumption, and events like these play a role in promoting awareness of the industry’s importance.

Community and Economic Impact

Beyond the educational value, Rock Your World is expected to boost local tourism, with attendees visiting from neighboring states and communities. Local businesses, hotels, and restaurants often see increased patronage during such events, while regional artisans and dealers benefit from direct sales and exposure.

Looking Ahead to May

As Chattanooga prepares for Rock Your World, organizers and participants are optimistic about the event’s role in celebrating Tennessee’s mineral heritage, inspiring new collectors, and strengthening the city’s reputation as a hub for science education and community engagement. For those interested in attending or learning more about the world of rocks and minerals, details and tickets can be found on the official show calendar.