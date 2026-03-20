Cheerleading Community Reflects on Legacy of Jeff Webb

The cheerleading world pays tribute to Jeff Webb, founder and president of the International Cheer Union, following his passing.

Jeff Webb, the founder and president of the International Cheer Union (ICU), has passed away, leaving a profound impact on the global cheerleading community. The International World Games Association (IWGA) was among the first to express its condolences and acknowledge Webb’s significant role in shaping the sport.

Visionary Leadership and Lasting Influence

Webb’s career was defined by his dedication to uniting and advancing cheerleading on an international scale. As the driving force behind the founding of the International Cheer Union, Webb led efforts to standardize rules, promote inclusivity, and foster a spirit of athleticism within the sport. Under his tenure, the ICU grew to encompass over 120 national federations and millions of athletes worldwide, according to official ICU statistics.

Elevating Cheerleading on the World Stage

Webb’s leadership was pivotal in propelling cheerleading onto the international sports stage. Through his advocacy, the ICU achieved recognition from major global sports organizations, culminating in the sport’s inclusion in The World Games. This milestone provided a platform for athletes from all continents to showcase their talents and for the sport to gain broader visibility and legitimacy.

Further cementing his legacy, Webb guided the ICU through the process that led to cheerleading’s provisional recognition by the International Olympic Committee. This achievement not only validated the work of cheerleaders worldwide but also opened new opportunities for the sport’s future growth and potential inclusion in the Olympic program.

A Community in Mourning

The IWGA, a key international organization that oversees The World Games, publicly mourned Webb’s passing, highlighting the respect he commanded across the sports world. Webb’s influence extended beyond organizational leadership; he was known for his commitment to athlete development and his unwavering belief in the positive values of cheerleading.

Enduring Impact

Webb’s contributions are reflected in the ICU’s robust governance and the enduring popularity of international competitions like the ICU World Cheerleading Championships. His vision for a unified, globally respected sport transformed cheerleading from a localized activity into a dynamic, internationally recognized discipline.

As the cheerleading community reflects on Webb’s legacy, his influence is evident in the sport’s continued growth, increased acceptance, and the opportunities now available to young athletes worldwide. The ICU and its member federations are expected to honor his work by continuing to advance the sport’s reach and impact across the globe.