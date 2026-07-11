Chef Greg Baxtrom brings Midwestern flavors to Rockefeller Center

Greg Baxtrom’s 5 Acres opened under Rockefeller Center’s rink with a menu rooted in his family’s five-acre farm outside Chicago.

Greg Baxtrom put Midwestern cooking under Rockefeller Center’s ice rink when 5 Acres opened at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. The restaurant opened on Dec. 8, 2022, with a seasonally driven menu built around approachable American dishes and a lively cocktail program.

Its arrival was part of a larger push by Rockefeller Center owner Tishman Speyer to make the redeveloped rink-level space a dining destination. 5 Acres opened alongside Jupiter, Naro and Le Rock, placing Baxtrom’s restaurant in one of Midtown Manhattan’s most closely watched restaurant corridors. Rockefeller Center describes the concept as a vibrant American restaurant with Chicago-inspired classics and fresh seasonal dishes, a notable pitch in a city where prestige dining has long leaned more heavily on coastal or European cues.

The name comes directly from Baxtrom’s upbringing outside Chicago, on his family’s five-acre farm. Rockefeller Center says his first dish as a child was buttered popcorn, a detail that fits the restaurant’s plainspoken ambitions as much as it does the chef’s biography. Baxtrom also became an Eagle Scout before studying cooking and landing an internship at Alinea, and his resume later added Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Per Se and Lysverket in Norway before he opened Olmsted in Brooklyn in 2016.

That background was built into the room itself. The design leaned on greenery and natural textures, and wood from Baxtrom’s family farm was incorporated into the private dining room, turning the restaurant’s rural reference point into a visible part of the experience. A 2023 report said 5 Acres had about 65 seats, a small footprint for a restaurant trying to carry a Midwestern identity into Rockefeller Center’s highly competitive mix.

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The restaurant was later recalibrated and relaunched in 2023 with a new menu and design, including updated lunch and dinner offerings centered on nostalgic American classics. Baxtrom’s public profile has also grown beyond the kitchen: recent podcast summaries describe him as five years sober and say he has spoken openly about rehab, therapy, burnout and rebuilding life outside restaurants, themes that also inform his upcoming cookbook, Nothing Matters But Delicious.

For New York, 5 Acres is part of a broader rebranding of regional American food. The question is no longer whether a chef from the heartland can fit the city’s top dining addresses, but how far that prestige treatment can go when a restaurant built from Midwestern memory lands at Rockefeller Center.