Chelsea reunites Morgan Rogers with ex-Man City academy stars

Chelsea’s first team was said to include six ex-Manchester City academy graduates after Morgan Rogers arrived, extending a recruitment pattern built around City’s youth pipeline.

Morgan Rogers became the latest former Manchester City academy graduate to join Chelsea, adding another name to a Stamford Bridge squad already heavy with players from City’s production line. Chelsea were reported to have six ex-Manchester City academy graduates in the first team after the move, a concentration that has grown under Todd Boehly’s ownership.

The appeal is clear in Chelsea’s own recent success stories. Cole Palmer arrived from Manchester City in 2023 and became a star at Stamford Bridge, turning an academy departure into a first-team centerpiece. Tosin Adarabioyo followed in 2024 on a free transfer from Fulham, and Chelsea’s summer 2024 transfer summary said he signed a four-year deal after starting his career at Manchester City. In that context, Rogers was not an isolated signing but the latest addition to a familiar recruitment lane.

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The financial scale is striking. Blueprint Newspapers Limited put Chelsea’s spending on former Manchester City academy stars at nearly £300m, a figure that suggests the club is not merely hoovering up inexpensive prospects but paying premium prices for players with elite development pedigrees. Another assessment said Manchester City had developed Chelsea’s £157m attack of Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer, underscoring how quickly City academy graduates can move from internal depth to headline talent elsewhere.

The age profile matters too. The Guardian noted that Palmer and Rogers were teammates in Manchester City’s academy about six years earlier, a reminder that Chelsea are not buying random names, but overlapping cohorts from one of English football’s most productive development systems. Jamie Gittens, Romeo Lavia and Liam Delap have also been named among ex-City academy players linked with Chelsea, reinforcing the sense that the club is treating that network as a distinct market.

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Manchester City have long promoted their academy as a pathway to senior football, with the club describing a host of graduates from the CFA production line moving into careers in Pep Guardiola’s first team or elsewhere in professional football. Chelsea’s strategy suggests a secondary market has emerged around that pipeline: sign the players City developed, bank on the technical base they already possess, and trust that Stamford Bridge can accelerate the return. Palmer already has; Rogers is the next test.