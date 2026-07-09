Chelsea sign Geovany Quenda, teenage winger joins from Sporting later

Chelsea have tied Geovany Quenda to a contract until 2034, but the 19-year-old will stay at Sporting for one more season before moving to London.

Chelsea have formally announced Geovany Quenda on a contract until 2034, with the 19-year-old set to join ahead of the 2026/27 season after a deal first agreed in March 2025, when he was still 17. The price has been widely put at about £40 million, with one figure at €47.4 million and Sporting saying the package could reach €52 million with variables.

Chelsea are paying for a player who has already moved well beyond prospect status in Portugal. Born in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, Quenda moved to Portugal at seven, came through Benfica and then Sporting after a formative spell at Damaiense, where coach Ana Correia had to overrule an initial objection after the teenager arrived to training in jeans and shoes and showed enough with his first touch and dribble to stay.

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The Sporting record gives Chelsea something firmer than hype. Quenda broke into the first team aged 17 at the start of the 2024/25 campaign, scored his first senior goal against Porto in the Portuguese Super Cup in August 2024 and became Sporting’s youngest-ever goalscorer. He went on to play 54 games in all competitions as Sporting won the league and the cup, then added six goals in 32 appearances the following season. He also scored against Kairat Almaty to become the youngest Portuguese player to score in the Champions League, and featured 16 times in that competition, including Sporting’s quarter-final against Arsenal.

The case for the fee is that Quenda already offers something Chelsea can use immediately. Club material describes him as a winger or wing-back, the kind of wide player who can be fitted into several attacking roles rather than confined to one lane. That versatility matters for Enzo Maresca’s squad planning, especially at a club that has made a habit of locking up elite young players on long contracts and then deciding how fast they should be integrated.

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The risk sits in the same place as the upside. Quenda has the pedigree, the minutes and the trophies, but he is still 19 and still facing the jump from Portugal to the Premier League’s pace, physical duels and weekly scrutiny. Chelsea have seen young imports accelerate quickly and others need a runway before the level catches up with the reputation; Quenda’s ceiling is obvious, but the evidence still says London will be measuring adaptation before brilliance. Quenda said the Premier League was “a childhood dream” and that he was at Chelsea “to help the team and give his best.”