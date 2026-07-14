Cherki says France were outplayed as Spain reach World Cup final

Cherki came off the bench in Dallas as Spain beat France 2-0, and his verdict underlined a semifinal where Les Bleus were never on Spain's level.

Rayan Cherki’s first World Cup ended in Dallas with a hard verdict on France’s 2-0 semifinal loss to Spain, a defeat that sent Spain into their first final since 2010. The 21-year-old entered in the 72nd minute for Michael Olise, but France never found a way back after Mikel Oyarzabal converted a 22nd-minute penalty and Pedro Porro added a second in the 58th.

The match on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, exposed how thoroughly Spain controlled the decisive moments. France were forced to chase from early on, and by the time Cherki arrived the gap had already widened beyond a simple tactical adjustment. Didier Deschamps later conceded that France were technically second best, a blunt assessment that matched the one Cherki offered after the final whistle.

Cherki said France had been beaten technically and tactically, a judgment that cut to the heart of the semifinal rather than just its scoreline. His own introduction was part of an attempted attacking response, but the change of Michael Olise for Cherki in the 72nd minute could not reverse a match in which Spain had already imposed themselves and kept France at arm’s length.

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For France, the exit ended a tournament that had carried heavy expectations around a new generation led in part by Cherki. Instead, the semifinal became a measure of the distance between promise and execution when the stakes were highest, with Spain sharper in the details and more decisive when the game opened up.