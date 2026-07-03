Chevrolet lowers Silverado EV starting price as GM expands truck push

Chevrolet’s Silverado EV starts at $55,395, but GM’s electric pickup push is still fighting higher trims, charging doubts and truck-buyer resistance.

Chevrolet now lists the 2025 Silverado EV at $55,395 on its configurator, but the price climbs quickly from there. The LT is listed at $73,100, and the RST Max Range at $97,895, placing GM’s electric full-size pickup in a bracket where sticker shock can be as decisive as range or horsepower.

The truck is loaded with the kind of hardware meant to reassure buyers who still expect a pickup to work hard. Chevrolet says some versions can deliver up to a GM-estimated 460 miles of range, while the Silverado EV Work Truck Max Range is listed at up to 492 miles of EPA-estimated range. The truck also offers 350-kW DC fast charging, vehicle-to-home capability through GM Energy hardware, up to 12,500 pounds of towing and as much as 10.2 kW of offboard power through multiple outlets.

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Even with those numbers, GM is still selling into one of the most culturally resistant corners of the EV market. Chevrolet places the Silverado EV alongside the Equinox EV and Bolt in its broader electric lineup, while GMC markets the related Sierra EV at a starting price of $62,400. The message is clear: GM wants multiple electric trucks in showrooms, but it is asking buyers to pay premium prices for technology that still has to prove itself against the habits of gas-truck owners.

Source: edmunds.com

GM’s manufacturing plans show the same balancing act. The company originally said it would convert its Orion Township, Michigan plant to build the Silverado EV and electric GMC Sierra, then delayed the truck start from late 2024 to late 2025. On June 10, 2025, GM announced a separate $4 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing and said Lake Orion would begin building gas-powered full-size SUVs and light-duty pickup trucks in early 2027, while Factory Zero in Detroit would remain the dedicated assembly location for the Silverado EV, Sierra EV, Cadillac Escalade IQ and GMC Hummer EV.

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That shift followed a market that still leans heavily toward combustion. Reuters reported in January 2025 that GM was still seeing strong consumer demand for gasoline-powered trucks and SUVs, even as battery-vehicle losses were expected to narrow. Mid-2025 reporting also said the $7,500 federal EV tax credit was set to end on September 30, 2025, a change that could further pressure electric pickup demand.

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Sales have improved from a small base, but the Silverado EV still has ground to make up. Public sales roundups put it at 2,383 units in the first quarter of 2025 and 3,056 in the second quarter. In a market still dominated by gas-powered Silverado, Sierra, F-Series and Ram trucks, GM’s electric pickup push remains a test of whether patriotic manufacturing symbolism can overcome price, charging and towing doubts.