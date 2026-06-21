Chicago shootings leave at least 38 injured, seven dead over weekend

At least 38 people were injured and seven killed in Chicago shootings since Friday evening, including 12 wounded in Roseland when a red SUV opened fire.

Chicago entered the Father’s Day weekend with another wave of gun violence that left at least 38 people injured and seven dead across the city, a toll that kept rising as hospitals treated victims and detectives worked fresh scenes. The violence unfolded from Friday evening through Sunday night, with shootings spread across multiple neighborhoods rather than centered on one attack.

The deadliest episode came in Roseland on the South Side, where a mass shooting on the 200 block of West 95th Street left at least 12 people wounded shortly after 11 p.m. Friday. Police said a red SUV drove past a crowd and two people inside opened fire. The victims ranged in age from 17 to 47, and at least two were initially reported in critical condition.

By Sunday, Chicago police said the city had recorded 15 shootings during the weekend period tracked by ABC7 Chicago, underscoring how quickly the damage accumulated across separate incidents. The city’s numbers continued to shift as investigators sorted through scenes and hospitals updated victim counts, a familiar pattern in Chicago after major weekend outbreaks.

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Mayor Brandon Johnson said the city would open an emergency assistance center in Roseland and that members of the Crisis Assistance Response and Engagement program would canvass the neighborhood Monday. The response reflected the immediate strain such episodes place on communities already coping with trauma, emergency care demands and the long tail of retaliation fears after a mass shooting.

The weekend violence also fit a broader pattern that has defined June in Chicago. Earlier weekends this month were deadly as well, including one that left 20 people shot and seven killed, and another that saw at least three killed and 21 wounded. That repetition has sharpened questions about why the same surge keeps returning despite years of promises around prevention, staffing and intervention.

The latest toll, still being updated late Sunday, again showed the scale of the crisis: multiple shootings, scattered across the city, each adding to a weekend that began with holiday plans and ended with grief, emergency crews and another round of calls for answers.