Chiefs Acquire Justin Fields as Backup Quarterback

The Kansas City Chiefs have traded for quarterback Justin Fields, adding the former Jets and Bears starter as a backup to Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly finalized a trade to acquire quarterback Justin Fields from the New York Jets, multiple outlets confirmed Saturday. Fields, once a highly touted starter in Chicago and most recently with the Jets, is expected to fill the backup role behind star quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the defending AFC West champions.

Trade Details and Team Strategy

According to reports from NBC Sports and FOX Sports, the Chiefs and Jets agreed to terms that will send Fields to Kansas City in exchange for a 2027 draft pick. The deal, first circulated by ProFootballRumors.com and corroborated by ESPN, is not yet official, but sources close to the negotiations indicate it is in the final stages.

This move provides the Chiefs with a proven backup behind Patrick Mahomes, considered among the NFL’s elite signal-callers. The Chiefs’ front office has continuously prioritized depth at quarterback, and Fields’ dual-threat abilities offer insurance in case of injury or unexpected lineup changes.

Justin Fields’ NFL Journey

Justin Fields entered the league as the 11th overall pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft. Over three seasons with Chicago, Fields flashed dynamic potential as both a passer and runner, notably rushing for over 1,100 yards in 2022—the second-highest single-season total for a quarterback in NFL history. Despite his athletic prowess, Fields’ tenure in Chicago was marked by injuries and inconsistent team success, leading to a trade to the New York Jets before the 2025 season.

With the Jets, Fields competed for the starting role but eventually ceded the position as the team looked to develop younger talent. His time in New York was brief, and he now joins the Chiefs with an opportunity to reset his career in a supporting capacity. Over his career, Fields has started 43 games, passing for 8,880 yards, 47 touchdowns, and 44 interceptions, while adding 2,220 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns.

Chiefs’ Backup Quarterback Situation

Kansas City’s decision to trade for Fields is seen as a strategic move to solidify their quarterback room. Previously, the Chiefs have relied on a mix of veteran backups and developing players behind Mahomes. Fields’ experience as a starter gives Kansas City one of the most seasoned backups in the league. NFL observers note that Mahomes has been remarkably durable, but the Chiefs have been proactive about ensuring quality depth at the position.

The trade also reflects Kansas City’s ongoing commitment to championship contention. The Chiefs' recent seasons have been defined by deep playoff runs, and the addition of a player with Fields’ credentials may prove valuable over a long, demanding NFL campaign.

What Fields Brings to Kansas City

Elite athleticism and mobility, as evidenced by his career rushing numbers

Starting experience for two franchises before age 27

Potential to develop further under the Chiefs’ coaching staff

Versatility to execute run-pass option (RPO) packages if called upon

While Fields is not expected to compete for the starting job, his arrival gives Kansas City significant flexibility in offensive game-planning and roster management.

Looking Ahead

With Fields in the fold, the Chiefs continue to bolster their depth as they aim for another Super Bowl appearance. For Fields, the move offers a fresh start and the chance to learn from one of the league’s top offenses. The Chiefs’ quarterback room is now among the league’s most experienced, and the team’s proactive approach underscores their pursuit of sustained success in the competitive AFC landscape.

The trade is expected to become official pending league approval and a physical for Fields. Further details, including contract terms and the exact compensation, are likely to be announced in the coming days.