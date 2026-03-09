The Kansas City Chiefs have landed Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga, signaling big roster moves ahead of the new NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs have made significant offseason moves, agreeing to terms with Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga, according to reports from ESPN and The Seattle Times. The acquisitions mark a notable shift in the Chiefs’ roster strategy as the team looks to strengthen its offense and reinforce its defensive line ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

Kenneth Walker III Heads to Kansas City

Multiple outlets, including ESPN and The Seattle Times, reported that Kenneth Walker III, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, will depart the Seattle Seahawks to join the Chiefs roster. Walker, a dynamic running back, has been a key offensive weapon for Seattle since entering the league. His standout performance in the most recent Super Bowl cemented his status as one of the NFL’s top rushers.

Walker has compiled over 2,700 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns in his young career.

He was named Super Bowl MVP after a multi-touchdown game that helped secure the Seahawks’ championship.

His arrival in Kansas City adds another explosive dimension to an already potent offense.

While specific contract terms were not disclosed in initial reports, Walker’s addition is expected to make a substantial impact on the Chiefs’ backfield rotation. Fans and analysts alike will be watching to see how he pairs with quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Andy Reid’s offense.

Khyiris Tonga Joins Defensive Line

In addition to Walker, the Chiefs are set to sign defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga. Tonga, previously with the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, brings depth and size to Kansas City’s defensive front. Over his career, Tonga has recorded numerous tackles and key stops, serving as a reliable presence in run defense and on special teams.

Tonga has appeared in more than 40 NFL games, providing valuable experience at the defensive tackle position.

He is expected to compete for snaps in the Chiefs’ interior line rotation, offering flexibility in their defensive schemes.

Seahawks Face Key Losses

The Seattle Times noted that losing Walker represents a significant blow for the Seahawks, who relied on his rushing prowess during their Super Bowl run. The team will now need to address a major gap in their backfield, either through internal development or in free agency. Seattle fans, who celebrated Walker’s MVP performance, will be watching the front office’s next moves closely.

Chiefs Continue Aggressive Offseason

The Chiefs’ front office has been active this offseason, seeking to maximize their championship window. By adding a Super Bowl MVP running back and a seasoned defensive tackle, Kansas City demonstrates its ongoing commitment to roster improvement. These moves also come as the franchise monitors its salary cap situation, with cap space and contract structuring key to maintaining a Super Bowl-caliber roster.

What’s Next for Kansas City?

As both signings become official, the Chiefs will face the challenge of integrating their new talent into established systems. The offense, already among the league’s elite, could become even more versatile with Walker’s addition. Meanwhile, Tonga’s presence should help anchor the defensive line, especially against tough AFC opponents.

With the NFL offseason in full swing, Kansas City’s latest acquisitions set the stage for another competitive campaign. Fans can expect further roster moves as the franchise aims for continued success in the ever-shifting NFL landscape.