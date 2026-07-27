Chiefs assistant Eric Bieniemy’s son charged in mother’s shooting, reports say

Elijah Bieniemy was arrested after his mother, Mia Bieniemy, was shot at the family’s Ashburn home. She was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Authorities in Virginia arrested and charged Elijah Bieniemy in the shooting of his mother, Mia Bieniemy, at the family’s home in Ashburn, where deputies found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. Mia Bieniemy, 57, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The case moved quickly from a domestic shooting scene into the criminal-justice system. Reports identified Elijah Bieniemy as the son facing three felonies, including malicious wounding and firearm-related crimes, after the shooting at the residence in the 20000 block of Northpark Drive in Loudoun County.

Loudoun County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Northpark Drive address on July 26 and found the wounded woman inside or at the home, underscoring how domestic violence cases often begin with an emergency call, a scene assessment, and a charging decision based on the evidence officers encounter. In this case, the allegation centers on a family member and a violent shooting inside a private home, not a public confrontation.

The incident drew national attention because Eric Bieniemy is a high-profile football coach, but the core facts remain tied to a family shooting and a hospital stay for Mia Bieniemy. Eric Bieniemy was with the Kansas City Chiefs at training camp in Missouri when the shooting occurred. Publicly available family-profile coverage says Eric and Mia Bieniemy have two sons.

The family had already faced serious health concerns years earlier. During the 2020 NFL season, Eric Bieniemy lived in a hotel to help protect a high-risk son from COVID-19, a step that reflected how tightly health and family safety had already shaped life around the Bieniemys. In this case, prosecutors will still have to prove the allegations in court, and the charges against Elijah Bieniemy remain accusations tied to the shooting that left his mother hospitalized.