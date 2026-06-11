Chiefs make Mahomes first NFL player with $500 million contract

Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs deal rose to $504.75 million, making him the first NFL player above $500 million as Kansas City priced in a franchise-defining star.

Patrick Mahomes’ latest deal with the Kansas City Chiefs turned his place in the sport into a financial category of its own. The reworked contract now stands at $504.75 million, making Mahomes the first NFL player with a deal worth more than half a billion dollars, and Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt called him a “generational talent and elite human being.”

The agreement adds two years and now runs through the 2033 season, when Mahomes will be 38. The new money in the deal is worth $239.05 million, and incentives and escalators could lift the total value to $522.25 million. Starting when the new money kicks in in 2027, Mahomes’ average annual value reaches an NFL-record $64 million.

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For Kansas City, the number is about more than quarterback pay. Mahomes has already delivered three Super Bowl titles, and Hunt said he has become “one of the most iconic and beloved sports figures of all time” over the last decade. That kind of star power matters in a league where quarterback performance, national relevance and team valuation are tightly linked, and where a franchise can justify stretching for a once-in-a-generation player because the return shows up on the field and across the business.

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The move also builds on the benchmark Mahomes set in 2020, when he signed a 10-year, $450 million extension that reset the market not just for quarterbacks but for any football player. That deal kept him tied to Kansas City through the 2031 season before the latest rework pushed the commitment two more years deeper into the decade. The new structure shows how teams are increasingly managing salary-cap flexibility around one player whose value reaches far beyond box scores.

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Mahomes’ contract will now shape the next round of quarterback negotiations across the NFL. His deal gives clubs a new reference point for how much security, star power and championship probability can cost when a team decides one player is worth building around for the long haul.