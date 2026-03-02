Chiefs Release Jawaan Taylor to Create Cap Space

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to release offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor in a move to address salary cap pressures, according to multiple reports.

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to release starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor as part of an effort to manage their salary cap, according to reports from both ESPN and NBC Sports. The move, which has not been officially announced by the team as of Saturday afternoon, signals a significant shift for the defending Super Bowl champions and their offensive line.

Chiefs Prioritize Cap Flexibility

Both ESPN and NBC Sports reported that the decision to part ways with Taylor is primarily motivated by salary cap considerations. With the NFL offseason underway, teams face critical deadlines to get under the league’s salary cap ahead of free agency. The Chiefs, who have been contending with a tight budget after multiple deep playoff runs and expensive roster moves, are seeking ways to create cap space for offseason improvements.

Current salary cap data show that Kansas City has limited flexibility, making high-salary veterans like Taylor potential candidates for release. Financial breakdowns from both Spotrac and OverTheCap.com indicate Taylor was set to count significantly against the cap in 2026, with a base salary and bonuses that would strain the team’s financial outlook.

Jawaan Taylor’s Tenure in Kansas City

Jawaan Taylor joined the Chiefs as a highly-touted free agent before the 2023 season, signing a four-year deal reportedly worth up to $80 million. He was immediately installed as the starting right tackle and played every snap during his tenure, demonstrating durability and consistency. According to Pro-Football-Reference.com, Taylor started all 34 regular season games for the Chiefs over two seasons, contributing to an offensive line that helped the team secure back-to-back playoff berths and a Super Bowl victory.

Financial Impact of the Release

The financial ramifications of releasing Taylor are significant. His contract structure, as outlined by both Spotrac and OverTheCap.com, included large salary cap hits in the later years. Releasing him now would create substantial cap savings for the Chiefs, though it would also result in a dead money charge due to remaining guaranteed money. The precise figures depend on whether the team chooses to designate the release as a post-June 1 cut, a maneuver that could spread the dead cap hit over two seasons and maximize short-term savings.

This move fits into a broader pattern of cap management for Kansas City, who have been forced to make difficult personnel decisions in recent years to maintain competitiveness. The team will likely seek to reinforce the offensive line through the draft or free agency, as replacing a durable starter like Taylor poses challenges for continuity and protection of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

What’s Next for Taylor and the Chiefs?

With Taylor set to hit free agency, he is expected to draw interest from teams in need of a reliable right tackle. At age 28, Taylor’s track record of durability and consistency makes him an attractive option for franchises seeking to bolster their offensive line. The Chiefs, meanwhile, will look to retool while maintaining the strength of their offensive unit, a key to their recent success.

As the offseason progresses, the Chiefs’ approach to roster management will continue to draw scrutiny. The release of Taylor underscores the difficult balance NFL teams face between maintaining championship-caliber talent and adhering to the constraints of the salary cap.

Outlook

The impending release of Jawaan Taylor marks a significant change for Kansas City’s offensive line and highlights the constant financial pressure facing NFL contenders. While the move creates much-needed cap flexibility, it also opens a key position on the roster. How the Chiefs address this gap will be a storyline to watch as free agency and the draft approach.