Chimaev beats Danis in 45 seconds, post-fight brawl erupts in St. Louis

Khamzat Chimaev pinned Dillon Danis in about 45 seconds at RAF 10, then a large brawl broke out inside Chaifetz Arena.

Khamzat Chimaev needed only about 45 seconds to put away Dillon Danis, but the result in St. Louis was quickly overshadowed by the chaos that followed. A large post-match brawl erupted immediately after the pinfall at Chaifetz Arena, turning Real American Freestyle’s 10th flagship event into a security test as much as a showcase.

RAF 10 was held June 13, 2026, at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, and streamed live on Fox Nation. Chimaev made his RAF debut in the main event, while Danis returned for his second RAF appearance after losing to Colby Covington in March. The speed of the finish, which multiple reports placed between roughly 45 seconds and under a minute, set up a volatile scene on or near the mat and stage area moments later.

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The matchup also carried extra weight because Chimaev arrived after a major run in the UFC, where he had recently lost the middleweight title by split decision to Sean Strickland. His first appearance outside the UFC since that title fight gave RAF one of the most recognizable names in combat sports, and it paired him with Danis, who has become as known for confrontation as for competition. The promotion had clearly decided that friction was part of the value proposition.

That tension was already visible before the opening whistle. Reports said Chimaev and Danis had a heated faceoff, with Chimaev challenging Danis to a street fight. One report added that tempers had also flared earlier in the week when the two crossed paths before the event. RAF co-founder Izzy Martinez had publicly explained ahead of the card why the booking made sense for the promotion, signaling that the matchup was as much about drawing attention as it was about sport.

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For Real American Freestyle, the night exposed the tightrope between promotion and disorder. RAF describes itself as the first unscripted pro wrestling league for elite athletes, a format built to create must-see confrontations and viral moments. In St. Louis, the quick pin and immediate brawl delivered both, but they also raised the harder questions that follow any event where spectacle threatens to outrun control: whether the security plan was strong enough, whether the chaos is becoming part of the business model, and what that means for athlete safety and the sport’s credibility.