Chime raises 2026 revenue forecast as CFO announces departure

Chime lifted its 2026 revenue outlook after 27% second-quarter growth, but longtime CFO Matt Newcomb will step down as investors watch execution.

Chime said longtime Chief Financial Officer Matt Newcomb is stepping down as the digital banking company raised its 2026 revenue forecast after second-quarter revenue climbed 27% from a year earlier and beat guidance. The twin developments sharpen the contrast between stronger consumer demand and a leadership change at a company still proving it can turn growth into durable public-market results.

In its second-quarter 2026 results, Chime said it delivered its second consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability and raised its full-year outlook. The company also said its Chime Prime launch is accelerating growth in Active Members, Purchase Volume and ARPAM, a sign that members are using the platform more often and generating more revenue per user. Chime’s business depends largely on fee income and interchange revenue tied to debit and credit card activity, so an improvement in revenue guidance points to stronger engagement with its products.

The revenue update lands after a first quarter that had already shown momentum. In results released May 6, Chime said revenue grew 25% year over year, that it logged its first GAAP-profitable quarter as a public company, and that it authorized an additional $200 million share repurchase program. On Aug. 3, the company also announced Allied Universal as a new employer partner through Chime Workplace, widening access to its fee-free financial tools for hundreds of thousands of employees.

The CFO departure adds a different kind of pressure. Newcomb’s exit takes effect Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, and comes as investors remain focused on whether fintech companies can convert user growth into sustained earnings. Chime has spent years positioning itself as a fee-free alternative to traditional banks, with products such as SpotMe, which offers fee-free overdraft coverage up to $200, early pay access and automatic savings. Any change in financial leadership raises the stakes for a business model that relies on tight execution in payments, lending and customer acquisition.

Founded in 2012 by Chris Britt and Ryan King, Chime is headquartered in San Francisco and also has offices in Chicago and New York City. The company describes itself as a financial technology company rather than a bank, with banking services provided by The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., both Members FDIC. For a firm built on digital-first consumer banking, the latest earnings show that demand is still rising, but the CFO transition will test whether that momentum can carry through the rest of the year.