China and India-linked hackers targeted Pakistani law enforcement agencies

Hackers linked to China and India spent more than two years probing Pakistani police networks, including Balochistan’s complaint system and web servers.

Multiple Pakistani law enforcement agencies were hit by separate hacking campaigns linked to groups associated with China and India, exposing police and internal-security systems that hold some of the most sensitive information on the country’s security posture. SentinelOne found the intrusions stretched from February 2024 through April 2026 and focused on agencies that could reveal details about policing, insurgency and state response.

Aleksandar Milenkoski, SentinelOne’s principal threat researcher, viewed the overlap itself as important. The campaigns exposed intelligence clues about militant violence, Pakistan’s tensions with Afghanistan and the country’s economic collaboration with China.

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The Balochistan police were the most notable target identified in the findings. Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest province by land area and has been a flashpoint for security pressure, including coordinated attacks in late January and early February 2026 that struck police stations and other state installations. SentinelOne found the operations went after network equipment, web servers and several online applications, including the Balochistan police Complaint Management System.

Balochistan Police describe it as an electronic complaint service managed from the Central Police Office in Quetta, and the force also operates a login-based Complaint Management System portal. Access to such a platform could offer a foreign intelligence service a way to map complaints, internal contacts, case patterns and response routines, or to disrupt them at a moment when police in the province are already under strain.

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China’s embassy in Washington wrote that China “firmly opposes and combats all forms of cyberattacks in accordance with the law,” and does not permit such activity from within its territory or using Chinese infrastructure. India’s embassy did not respond to the questions posed.