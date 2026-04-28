China Blocks Meta’s Manus Deal After Completion

China’s antitrust regulator has halted Meta’s completed acquisition of Manus, testing global tech deal boundaries and sparking international scrutiny.

China’s competition watchdog has moved to block Meta’s acquisition of virtual reality company Manus, even after the deal was finalized, marking an unprecedented assertion of regulatory power over global tech mergers. The decision, reported by Bloomberg, comes as Meta faces the prospect of unwinding its completed transaction—signaling heightened scrutiny for international deals involving Chinese market access.

China Intervenes Post-Completion

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, acquired Dutch VR hardware firm Manus in a bid to expand its virtual reality portfolio. Although the acquisition had already closed, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) announced a prohibition of the transaction, citing anti-monopoly concerns. According to Bloomberg, this is one of the rare instances where a major regulator has blocked a merger after its completion, raising questions about the global reach of Chinese regulatory authority.

SAMR’s decision references China’s Anti-Monopoly Law, which empowers the regulator to review and halt deals that could restrict competition in Chinese markets—even if the companies involved are headquartered abroad.

references China’s Anti-Monopoly Law, which empowers the regulator to review and halt deals that could restrict competition in Chinese markets—even if the companies involved are headquartered abroad. Meta is now reportedly preparing to undo the acquisition of Manus, illustrating the tangible impact of Chinese regulation on Western tech giants.

Implications for Global Tech Mergers

China’s intervention comes amid increased scrutiny of cross-border tech mergers worldwide. While the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the European Commission have robust oversight over deals involving their own markets, China’s move highlights its willingness to exert authority over transactions that affect its domestic market—even retroactively. Bloomberg notes that this could create new hurdles for multinational tech firms, which must now consider the risk of post-completion regulatory action when acquiring companies with any business in China.

China is the world’s largest smartphone market, and its tech sector is deeply intertwined with global supply chains and consumer platforms.

Experts warn that the uncertainty introduced by retroactive interventions could chill cross-border investment and complicate dealmaking for American and European firms.

Meta’s Response and Industry Impact

According to Bloomberg, Meta is now exploring ways to comply with China’s order, which could involve divesting Manus or restructuring the acquisition. The move comes as the company has faced rising antitrust scrutiny at home and abroad, with the FTC previously challenging other Meta acquisitions on competitive grounds.

Industry observers note that China’s intervention may embolden other regulators to take a more active stance on foreign tech deals, particularly those involving sensitive technologies like VR, AI, or social media platforms. The unique timing—acting after the deal closed—marks a new frontier in international regulatory enforcement.

What’s Next for Global Tech Regulation?

While the final outcome for Meta’s Manus deal remains uncertain, the case sets a precedent for how national regulations can have global ramifications. With major tech mergers increasingly subject to review by multiple jurisdictions, companies may need to plan for extended approval timelines and the risk of post-closing interventions.

As the world’s largest digital markets assert their authority, the landscape for international tech deals is likely to become more complex and unpredictable. For Meta and its peers, China’s latest move serves as a stark reminder of the evolving risks in cross-border acquisition strategies.