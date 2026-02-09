China Unveils World's Largest eVTOL Flying Car

China has unveiled the world's largest flying car, marking a major step in urban air mobility and the nation's advanced aviation ambitions.

China has officially unveiled the world’s largest flying car, setting a new benchmark in the rapidly advancing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) industry and signaling the nation’s commitment to leading the urban air mobility sector.

Unveiling a Record-Breaking Flying Car

The announcement, covered by VnExpress International and confirmed in an official press release from XPeng AeroHT, marks a significant milestone for both Chinese aviation and the global eVTOL market. XPeng AeroHT, the aviation arm of XPeng Motors, revealed the new vehicle as the largest flying car to date, highlighting its innovative blend of automotive and aerospace engineering.

According to XPeng AeroHT’s specifications, the vehicle is capable of transporting multiple passengers and features advanced autonomous flight controls, robust safety systems, and a hybrid design that allows both road driving and vertical flight. The project’s scale and ambition underline China’s determination to become a leader in emerging transportation technologies.

Technical Specifications and Capabilities

The XPeng AeroHT flying car boasts a multi-rotor eVTOL configuration, utilizing electric propulsion for quieter and cleaner urban flight.

Its dimensions and payload capacity surpass previous models, making it the largest of its kind, according to the eVTOL Aircraft Directory.

Designed for short-range urban commutes, the vehicle aims to alleviate ground traffic congestion by enabling direct point-to-point aerial mobility.

The flying car’s dual-mode system allows it to operate on conventional roads and transition seamlessly to vertical takeoff for urban flight. This versatility is seen as a key advantage for future urban mobility solutions.

Regulatory and Market Context

China’s Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC) has been actively developing a regulatory framework for eVTOL certification, as detailed in the CAAC’s official updates. The unveiling coincides with a surge in global interest in flying cars and urban air mobility, with the global eVTOL market projected to reach billions in market value by 2030.

The International Civil Aviation Organization’s 2023 Urban Air Mobility Study highlights regulatory harmonization, airspace integration, and public acceptance as major challenges for commercial deployments.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is also developing frameworks for eVTOL operations, reflecting global efforts to ensure safety and interoperability. Readers can consult the EASA’s urban air mobility standards for more context.

China’s Strategic Push in Urban Air Mobility

Analysts view China’s unveiling of the world’s largest flying car as both a technological showcase and a strategic move to accelerate commercial adoption of urban air mobility. The country’s rapidly growing urban centers, combined with strong government support for innovation, create a fertile environment for eVTOL development and deployment.

Recent policy initiatives and investments in advanced battery technology, autonomous systems, and smart city integration are expected to further propel the industry. According to Statista, the eVTOL sector could see exponential growth over the next decade, with Asia-Pacific markets playing a leading role.

Looking Ahead

The debut of XPeng AeroHT’s flying car signals a new phase in the competition for urban airspace. While regulatory, safety, and infrastructure hurdles remain, China’s technological leap demonstrates the nation’s intent to set standards and drive innovation in the future of mobility. As international aviation authorities refine their frameworks and public acceptance grows, flying cars may soon become a common sight in the world’s largest cities.