China denies Trump's claim of 2020 election interference

Beijing dismissed Donald Trump’s new 2020 election claim as a “malicious smear” after his primetime address revived years of China meddling accusations.

China rejected Donald Trump’s latest claim that Beijing interfered in the 2020 U.S. election, with foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian calling the allegation “pure fabrication,” “entirely fabricated” and a “malicious smear.” Lin said China has never interfered in U.S. elections and has no interest in doing so.

Trump made the accusation in a primetime address on Thursday, July 16, 2026, while also criticizing the U.S. election system and repeating claims about election security without providing evidence. The remarks pushed an old political fight back into the center of the U.S.-China relationship, where election allegations have become as much a messaging battle as a dispute over facts.

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The latest exchange lands against a record that has not changed. A 2021 U.S. intelligence assessment found no evidence of Chinese interference in the 2020 election. Even so, Trump has raised similar accusations for years, with reports saying he has made the claim since at least 2018 and has argued that China wanted him to lose to Democratic rivals.

That long-running pattern helps explain why Beijing’s answer sounded familiar. China framed its denial around its stated principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs, a posture that has become a standard part of its diplomacy whenever Washington raises election meddling. The response was comparatively restrained for a dispute involving two countries already locked in broader tensions over trade, security and influence.

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What is new in this exchange is not evidence, but volume. Trump brought the allegation into a televised national address, turning a claim that intelligence officials had already examined into fresh campaign material. China’s rebuttal was swift and categorical, but it did not introduce any new facts of its own, only a sharper rejection of a charge that Beijing says has already been proven groundless.

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The result is another round of political messaging that risks hardening public views on both sides while leaving the underlying record unchanged. The intelligence finding remains the clearest official assessment of the 2020 vote, even as the accusation continues to be used as a weapon in U.S. domestic politics and a point of friction in the relationship with China.