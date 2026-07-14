China expels ex-Politburo member Ma Xingrui over family corruption

China expelled Ma Xingrui from the Communist Party after officials said relatives used his influence for property deals and other gains. His case was sent to prosecutors after a Politburo review.

The Chinese Communist Party expelled Ma Xingrui and removed him from public office for abusing power, taking gifts and cash, and letting relatives exploit his influence for large gains. A disciplinary decision approved by the Politburo on June 30 sent the case to prosecutors for criminal review.

The findings say Ma helped relatives buy property below market prices and engaged in family corruption. They also found he sought benefits for others in the selection and appointment of officials, arranged jobs improperly, and took part in power-for-sex and power-for-money dealings. Officials did not disclose how much money was involved.

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China’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and National Supervisory Commission placed Ma under investigation on April 3, 2026, when he was 66 and still a member of the 24-seat Politburo. He was later removed from public office on July 14, 2026, after disappearing from major official events from November 2025 onward.

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Ma built his career in China’s aerospace sector before moving into senior provincial and municipal posts. He served as governor of Guangdong, party secretary of Shenzhen, and then party secretary of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region from 2021 until his removal in July 2025.

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Officials have also moved against figures linked to his earlier posts, including his former chief of staff Guo Yonghang in Shenzhen. Ma was the third member of the 20th Central Politburo to be purged since 2025.