China imposes temporary helium export ban as Middle East tensions rise

China halted helium exports immediately, squeezing a gas critical to chipmaking as Middle East fighting strains a market already hit by shortages. No end date was set.

China halted helium exports immediately on Friday, tightening supplies of a gas that semiconductor makers, medical equipment users and other advanced manufacturers rely on for cooling, leak detection and process control. The Ministry of Commerce and the General Administration of Customs imposed the ban under China’s Foreign Trade Law, and the notice said further adjustments would be announced separately.

Renewed conflict in the Middle East pushed another strategic material into the crossfire of geopolitics and supply chains. Helium is not a headline commodity in the way oil or gas is, but its role in chip production makes it a quiet chokepoint for factories that need precise temperature control and inert conditions to keep processes stable. For semiconductor firms, a short disruption can quickly turn into a logistics problem, forcing changes to inventory plans, production schedules and contracts with suppliers.

Earlier in 2026, the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran triggered helium shortages that disrupted companies around the world, including in China, where the AI industry increasingly depends on domestic chips for training and running models. Advanced manufacturing, specialist industrial users and medical equipment buyers all compete for the same tightly supplied gas.

AI-generated illustration

The global market is concentrated in a small number of producing countries, which makes it especially sensitive to conflict and export controls. The U.S. Geological Survey put Qatar as the world’s second-ranked helium producer in 2024, accounting for an estimated 35% of global production, underscoring how much supply depends on a narrow set of exporters. The United States and Qatar together account for the bulk of output, leaving buyers exposed when either logistics or politics interfere.

Beijing has used similar export curbs before when it wanted to protect domestic supply. China has previously imposed restrictions on fuel, fertilizers and sulfuric acid. The latest helium ban is temporary, but officials gave no end date.