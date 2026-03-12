China Mandates Ethnic Unity Law Under Xi Jinping

China enacts sweeping ethnic unity law, aiming to blend minorities into mainstream society as Xi Jinping enforces national cohesion.

China is taking unprecedented steps to enforce ethnic unity nationwide, following the recent approval of a sweeping law mandating ethnic minorities to integrate more closely into mainstream society. The move, championed by President Xi Jinping, cements the central government’s drive to shape a unified national identity, extending policies previously piloted in regions like Xinjiang and Tibet to the rest of the country.

From Regional Experiment to National Policy

The concept of ‘ethnic unity’ has been a cornerstone of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) ideology for decades, but under Xi Jinping’s leadership, the push has grown more explicit and far-reaching. The ethnic unity regulations first implemented in Xinjiang have now been formalized into national law. The Wall Street Journal reports that the new legislation requires government agencies, schools, and workplaces across China to promote ‘fusion’ among the country’s 55 officially recognized minority groups and the Han majority, which makes up about 91% of the population.

China’s official statistics list 56 ethnic groups, with minorities accounting for roughly 8.9% of the population.

The law mandates education in ‘ethnic unity’ and increased oversight of religious and cultural expressions by minorities.

Local governments are required to report progress on unity initiatives and curb activities deemed "separatist" or "divisive."

Policy Details and Implementation

The law’s full text, as highlighted by The Wall Street Journal, outlines measures such as compulsory political education, restrictions on public displays of distinct minority cultures, and incentives for intermarriage between Han and minority citizens. Official mandates include the establishment of oversight bodies to monitor compliance, particularly in schools and state-run enterprises. The regulations, as explained in the English translation of the official law, encourage local authorities to standardize language use and curb religious or linguistic practices that might reinforce separate ethnic identities.

State media has framed the law as a means to "strengthen national unity and safeguard social stability."

Critics, including international rights groups, argue it threatens the linguistic, religious, and cultural heritage of minorities.

Xi Jinping’s Vision for a ‘Unified Chinese Nation’

President Xi has repeatedly called for the construction of a ‘strong sense of community for the Chinese nation,’ a phrase now embedded in legal language. According to the Wall Street Journal, Xi has made ethnic unity a central political goal, warning that a failure to assimilate minorities could undermine national security. The law’s passage comes amid heightened state surveillance and efforts to standardize Mandarin as the national language, even in regions where minority languages are dominant. The policy shift has been described in various analyses, including a Brookings Institution report, as a move away from limited cultural autonomy toward enforced assimilation.

Impact on Minority Communities

While supporters of the law argue that it will foster social cohesion and economic development, minority groups and advocacy organizations express deep concern. The Wall Street Journal notes that Uyghur, Tibetan, Hui, and Mongolian communities have already faced increased government scrutiny and restrictions on religious practice and education. The law’s expansion means similar policies will now affect all minority populations, regardless of region. Human Rights Watch and other observers have warned that forced assimilation measures could fuel resentment and erode trust between minority citizens and the state.

Implementation in Xinjiang and Tibet has involved mandatory ‘ethnic unity’ education, curbs on religious gatherings, and campaigns to promote inter-ethnic marriages.

Minority languages such as Uyghur, Tibetan, and Mongolian have seen reduced classroom instruction in favor of Mandarin, as shown in language-use data.

Looking Ahead: Social and Political Implications

China’s move to codify ethnic unity as law underscores Xi Jinping’s broader agenda of centralization and ideological control. As the new regulations roll out nationwide, observers will watch for their effect on minority rights, cultural diversity, and state-society relations. International attention is likely to intensify, particularly as the law’s enforcement may impact China’s global image and its ties with neighboring countries where ethnic kin minorities reside.

While Chinese officials emphasize the importance of unity for stability and prosperity, the challenge remains to balance integration with the preservation of the country’s rich tapestry of languages, religions, and traditions. As the law takes effect, the consequences for millions of minority citizens—socially, culturally, and politically—will shape the future of China’s national identity.