China patrols disputed Scarborough Shoal, heightening South China Sea tensions

China’s latest patrols around Scarborough Shoal followed a week of water cannon blasts and a near-collision, sharpening fears of a South China Sea miscalculation.

China said on Aug. 1 that it had carried out naval and air patrols around the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, deepening pressure around a feature claimed by both Beijing and Manila. The shoal, known as Huangyan Island in China and Panatag Shoal in the Philippines, sits on a busy stretch of water that matters for fishing, shipping and military positioning.

For Philippine vessels, the patrols change the operating picture on the water. They put Chinese military and coast guard assets closer to Philippine government boats and fisheries craft, leaving less room to maneuver and raising the odds that a warning pass, blocking move or aggressive approach turns into a collision scare. That is what made the shoal’s recent encounters so volatile: on July 24, the Philippine Coast Guard accused China of firing water cannon at government vessels there for a second straight day, and one Chinese vessel came within 7 meters of a Philippine fisheries boat.

AI-generated illustration

The July 24 episode was the third confrontation that week, a pace that shows how fast friction can build around the shoal. China’s military and coast guard had already conducted patrols in the airspace and waters near Scarborough on July 30, adding another layer of presence around an area where even routine-looking movements can carry strategic meaning. Each patrol signals that Beijing intends to press its claim with ships and aircraft, not just diplomacy.

That matters beyond the immediate standoff because the United States has deepened security ties with the Philippines, making any serious incident there more likely to draw outside attention. The Philippines, the U.S. and Japan also held five-day South China Sea maritime exercises from July 21 to 25, bringing together warships, coast guard vessels, surveillance aircraft and fighter aircraft just as the China-Philippines confrontation was intensifying. The timing underscored how quickly a shoal dispute can intersect with alliance politics and test crisis management.

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The long dispute over Scarborough helps explain why the area remains so combustible. The Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative at the Center for Strategic and International Studies said China has maintained a permanent coast guard presence there since seizing control of the feature from the Philippines in 2012. It also said Scarborough reemerged as the focal point of tensions between Manila and Beijing after an agreement the previous July to reduce friction at Second Thomas Shoal.